Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 20, 2021, 05:58:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!  (Read 995 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: June 30, 2021, 11:01:50 PM »
                                                  oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: July 06, 2021, 10:43:11 AM »
                                          
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Red Rebel
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 87


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: July 06, 2021, 05:07:06 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: July 06, 2021, 07:54:26 PM »
🐒
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 711


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: July 06, 2021, 09:06:14 PM »
 :pope2: :nige:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: July 08, 2021, 04:52:19 PM »

                                                                                                         oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: July 08, 2021, 09:09:35 PM »
 rava
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: July 08, 2021, 09:44:51 PM »


                               PERMISSION GRANTED !!!       mcl
« Last Edit: July 08, 2021, 09:48:29 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: July 08, 2021, 10:19:59 PM »
          oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: July 09, 2021, 07:21:46 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 08, 2021, 09:44:51 PM


                               PERMISSION GRANTED !!!       mcl


HE ONLY COMES TO SEE YOU AND THE CAPTAIN.....IF FUCKING HATES THE REST OF US .........

WELL DEFINITELY ME......I GOT RIGHT UNDER HIS SKIN OVER HIM SUCKING TOWERSY OFF monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: July 10, 2021, 09:48:02 AM »
 mick

https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=780.0     
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: July 10, 2021, 10:04:28 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 10, 2021, 09:48:02 AM
mick

https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=780.0     

monkey
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: July 10, 2021, 03:42:01 PM »
Is he still offline.....i cant get on..... at the moment....rava
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: July 10, 2021, 05:41:38 PM »
NO HE'S ON RAW. WISHING TOWERSY A HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: July 11, 2021, 09:36:22 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 10, 2021, 05:41:38 PM
NO HE'S ON RAW. WISHING TOWERSY A HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!    oleary

THAT MEANS TOWERSY WILL BE PARTYING HARD THIS WEEKEND ON THE BEER..:beer:

WILL HE PUT IN A GUEST APPEARANCE ON COB WE ASK OURSELVES..... FUNNIER THINGS HAVE HAPPENED...

HAVING NOT SEEN HIM FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS MONKEYMAN MUST BE PARTYING WITH HIM ...WELL THEY ARE BEST MATES AFTER ALL!!

WELL, THAT'S UNLESS KENNY REALY HAS GOT THEM ALL ON CHAINS.....

WHO WOULD EVER OF THOUGHT OF THAT....ALL THAT LOT UNDER THE THUMB....lost
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: July 11, 2021, 08:27:30 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: July 11, 2021, 09:01:29 PM »
GONE MISSING OR FRIGHTENED TO POST.....lost

HE LOGS IN why bother .. IT CAN ONLY MEAN KENS ON HIS STRINGS.... monkey:wanker:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: July 11, 2021, 10:20:49 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: July 11, 2021, 10:34:28 PM »
it's not about the size of the man it's about the size of the tune...


monkeyman give us a tune!!...:ponce:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: July 13, 2021, 09:17:00 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 829


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: July 13, 2021, 09:31:10 PM »
Can you imagine Stone Henge, but it's made out of fish? The fish are masturbating, so it's wobbling around a bit and ejaculating out of random areas occasionally.

Just try. Do not fail.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: July 13, 2021, 10:37:43 PM »
I THINK THIS COMMENT IS A BIT OFFLINE !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 829


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: July 13, 2021, 10:57:03 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 13, 2021, 10:37:43 PM
I THINK THIS COMMENT IS A BIT OFFLINE !!!   oleary

Your greasy face is offline. I can prove it. I won't, but I can.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 445


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: July 13, 2021, 11:06:34 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: July 15, 2021, 11:04:15 PM »
 charles
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: July 15, 2021, 11:06:52 PM »
                                                                                                   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: July 18, 2021, 02:53:02 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 15, 2021, 11:06:52 PM
                                                                                                   oleary


klins


unless he is self-isolating and avoiding contact with others due to covid.....

then i do fear we've maybe lost monkey man as a poster.... lost
another one kenny will have told to keep away from here or face the chop from RAW... the :wanker: kenny can be at times...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: July 18, 2021, 04:21:16 PM »
HE'S OFFLINE AT THE OTHER SITE TOO !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:23:50 AM »
Fingers crossed for the safe return of monkeyman to COB.....

we will hold off from sending out the search parties for now....

in the mean time please report any sighting of him in this thread ....which will be followed up :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:04:55 AM »
WILL DO !!!   jc
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:50:31 AM »
SIGHTING? ......monkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:08:49 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:09:46 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 05:08:49 PM
oleary

is he about?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 986


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:11:09 PM »
NO SIGN I'M AFRAID. HE MIGHT COME BACK SOME DAY !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 688


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 05:17:44 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 05:11:09 PM
NO SIGN I'M AFRAID. HE MIGHT COME BACK SOME DAY !!!   

well as long as he is in good health ...posting on here is secondary to that...:like:

one other thing do you think he might be... being held captive in some ways to keep him off here.....

the are some jealous people out there lets not forget....monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 