Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
July 16, 2021, 01:04:25 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!! (Read 749 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
on:
June 30, 2021, 11:01:50 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
July 06, 2021, 10:43:11 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Red Rebel
Offline
Posts: 87
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
July 06, 2021, 05:07:06 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
July 06, 2021, 07:54:26 PM »
🐒
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 711
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
July 06, 2021, 09:06:14 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
July 08, 2021, 04:52:19 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
July 08, 2021, 09:09:35 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
July 08, 2021, 09:44:51 PM »
PERMISSION GRANTED !!!
«
Last Edit: July 08, 2021, 09:48:29 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
July 08, 2021, 10:19:59 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
July 09, 2021, 07:21:46 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 08, 2021, 09:44:51 PM
PERMISSION GRANTED !!!
HE ONLY COMES TO SEE YOU AND THE CAPTAIN.....IF FUCKING HATES THE REST OF US .........
WELL DEFINITELY ME......I GOT RIGHT UNDER HIS SKIN OVER HIM SUCKING TOWERSY OFF
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
July 10, 2021, 09:48:02 AM »
https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=780.0
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
July 10, 2021, 10:04:28 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 10, 2021, 09:48:02 AM
https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=780.0
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
July 10, 2021, 03:42:01 PM »
Is he still offline.....i cant get on..... at the moment....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
July 10, 2021, 05:41:38 PM »
NO HE'S ON RAW. WISHING TOWERSY A HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
July 11, 2021, 09:36:22 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 10, 2021, 05:41:38 PM
NO HE'S ON RAW. WISHING TOWERSY A HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!
THAT MEANS TOWERSY WILL BE PARTYING HARD THIS WEEKEND ON THE BEER..
WILL HE PUT IN A GUEST APPEARANCE ON COB WE ASK OURSELVES..... FUNNIER THINGS HAVE HAPPENED...
HAVING NOT SEEN HIM FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS MONKEYMAN MUST BE PARTYING WITH HIM ...WELL THEY ARE BEST MATES AFTER ALL!!
WELL, THAT'S UNLESS KENNY REALY HAS GOT THEM ALL ON CHAINS.....
WHO WOULD EVER OF THOUGHT OF THAT....ALL THAT LOT UNDER THE THUMB....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
July 11, 2021, 08:27:30 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
July 11, 2021, 09:01:29 PM »
GONE MISSING OR FRIGHTENED TO POST.....
HE LOGS IN why bother .. IT CAN ONLY MEAN KENS ON HIS STRINGS....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
July 11, 2021, 10:20:49 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
July 11, 2021, 10:34:28 PM »
it's not about the size of the man it's about the size of the tune...
monkeyman give us a tune!!...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
July 13, 2021, 09:17:00 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 824
Bugger.
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
July 13, 2021, 09:31:10 PM »
Can you imagine Stone Henge, but it's made out of fish? The fish are masturbating, so it's wobbling around a bit and ejaculating out of random areas occasionally.
Just try. Do not fail.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
July 13, 2021, 10:37:43 PM »
I THINK THIS COMMENT IS A BIT OFFLINE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 824
Bugger.
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
July 13, 2021, 10:57:03 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 13, 2021, 10:37:43 PM
I THINK THIS COMMENT IS A BIT OFFLINE !!!
Your greasy face is offline. I can prove it. I won't, but I can.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 441
Not big and not clever
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
July 13, 2021, 11:06:34 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:04:15 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 940
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MONKEYMAN IS OFFLINE !!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:52 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...