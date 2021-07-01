Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 01, 2021, 01:43:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Congratulations To Bill Cosby  (Read 185 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 300

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:57:31 PM »
I'm sure everybody will join me in congratulating Bill Cosby on him no longer - technically speaking - being a serial sex offender. Great fucking news.

Not sure where this leaves his career. I don't think another long running family based sit-com would be the right move for Bill. I reckon Talksport, with its admirable employment of drink drivers messrs Brazil and Saunders, could be a suitable direction for Bill. He could commentate on the golf with Bob Bubka. With Tiger's current incapacitation, he could be the black face on the course. Right up to the point where he drugs and rapes someone.
Logged
I know where you live
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 448



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:09:17 AM »
 monkey

How the fuck that dodgepot wangled that i do not know.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 451


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:17:59 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Yesterday at 08:57:31 PM
I'm sure everybody will join me in congratulating Bill Cosby on him no longer - technically speaking - being a serial sex offender. Great fucking news.

Not sure where this leaves his career. I don't think another long running family based sit-com would be the right move for Bill. I reckon Talksport, with its admirable employment of drink drivers messrs Brazil and Saunders, could be a suitable direction for Bill. He could commentate on the golf with Bob Bubka. With Tiger's current incapacitation, he could be the black face on the course. Right up to the point where he drugs and rapes someone.

I CANT DO SMILIES NOW.......SO HAVE A LOL INSTEAD OLLY....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 058


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:20:43 AM »
Black Lives Matter  :matty: BLM
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 