June 30, 2021, 10:41:54 PM
Congratulations To Bill Cosby
Author
Topic: Congratulations To Bill Cosby (Read 52 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 300
Infant Herpes
Congratulations To Bill Cosby
«
on:
Today
at 08:57:31 PM »
I'm sure everybody will join me in congratulating Bill Cosby on him no longer - technically speaking - being a serial sex offender. Great fucking news.
Not sure where this leaves his career. I don't think another long running family based sit-com would be the right move for Bill. I reckon Talksport, with its admirable employment of drink drivers messrs Brazil and Saunders, could be a suitable direction for Bill. He could commentate on the golf with Bob Bubka. With Tiger's current incapacitation, he could be the black face on the course. Right up to the point where he drugs and rapes someone.
Logged
I know where you live
