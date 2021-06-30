Welcome,
June 30, 2021, 05:12:13 PM
Team for the QF
Topic: Team for the QF (Read 48 times)
El Capitan
Team for the QF
Pickford
Walker Stones Maguire Shaw
Rice
Phillips Mount
Sterling Kane Grealish
headset
Re: Team for the QF
YOU MIGHT BE RIGHT....I WOULD BE HAPPY WITH THAT TEAM SELECTION
Loading...