Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 30, 2021, 01:58:27 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
THE CRAB !!! 🦀
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: THE CRAB !!! 🦀 (Read 28 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 787
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
THE CRAB !!! 🦀
«
on:
Today
at 01:28:58 PM »
DO YOU REMEMBER HIM ??? HE WAS QUITE A HIT ON HERE IN HIS SHORT LIFESPAN.
BUT ALAS SOME ANONYMOUS MEMBER WENT BLEATING TO ADMIN AND GOT HIM BANNED.
THERE WAS A LOT OF GRASSING GOING ON AT THAT TIME BUT THANKFULLY IT SEEMS TO HAVE GONE AWAY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 399
Re: THE CRAB !!! 🦀
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:33:06 PM »
The crab was a nice poster.
I for one would like to see him return 🦀🦀🦀🦀
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 787
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THE CRAB !!! 🦀
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:34:09 PM »
HE HAD A NICE PERSONALITY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 787
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: THE CRAB !!! 🦀
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:36:03 PM »
IT'S NOT COPYRIGHT IS IT ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...