Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 787





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 787JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT THE CRAB !!! 🦀 « on: Today at 01:28:58 PM » DO YOU REMEMBER HIM ??? HE WAS QUITE A HIT ON HERE IN HIS SHORT LIFESPAN.



BUT ALAS SOME ANONYMOUS MEMBER WENT BLEATING TO ADMIN AND GOT HIM BANNED.



THERE WAS A LOT OF GRASSING GOING ON AT THAT TIME BUT THANKFULLY IT SEEMS TO HAVE GONE AWAY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 399





Posts: 45 399 Re: THE CRAB !!! 🦀 « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:33:06 PM » The crab was a nice poster.





I for one would like to see him return 🦀🦀🦀🦀 Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 787





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 787JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: THE CRAB !!! 🦀 « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:34:09 PM » HE HAD A NICE PERSONALITY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats