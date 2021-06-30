Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 30, 2021
RED RAW
Archie Stevens
Today at 10:14:23 AM
Moved three ton of sharp sand and 10 pallets of bricks this morning.  My German bands are ripped to fuck..redder than a turkeys cock.
Anyone suggest a hard wearing work glove for such tasks?
