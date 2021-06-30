Welcome,
June 30, 2021, 10:19:03 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RED RAW
Author
Topic: RED RAW (Read 5 times)
Archie Stevens
RED RAW
Moved three ton of sharp sand and 10 pallets of bricks this morning. My German bands are ripped to fuck..redder than a turkeys cock.
Anyone suggest a hard wearing work glove for such tasks?
