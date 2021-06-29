headset

Online



Posts: 1 434





Posts: 1 434 Way back in time « on: Today at 08:42:59 PM »



HEADSETS ON THE SNIFF AGAIN,,,,,,,,,,



I CAN SEE A SESSION COMING ON..... HARDCORE....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic1eBFl47PI iI SAY WAY BACK......OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOHEADSETS ON THE SNIFF AGAIN,,,,,,,,,,I CAN SEE A SESSION COMING ON..... HARDCORE.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 434





Posts: 1 434 Re: Way back in time « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:24 PM »









i cou;ld go on ....



RAVERS CAN U BEAT BRIGHT EYES LIKE.........



THE SONG NOT MY AGE BEFORE YOU CLAIM A WIN.... bright eyes1978/79.... does that make me the oldest hardcore raver in the town....i cou;ld go on ....RAVERS CAN U BEAT BRIGHT EYES LIKE.........THE SONG NOT MY AGE BEFORE YOU CLAIM A WIN.... « Last Edit: Today at 09:15:13 PM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!