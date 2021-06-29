Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 29, 2021, 09:32:16 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Way back in time
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Way back in time (Read 39 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 1 434
Way back in time
«
on:
Today
at 08:42:59 PM »
iI SAY WAY BACK......OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
HEADSETS ON THE SNIFF AGAIN,,,,,,,,,,
I CAN SEE A SESSION COMING ON..... HARDCORE....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic1eBFl47PI
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 434
Re: Way back in time
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:02:24 PM »
bright eyes1978/79.... does that make me the oldest hardcore raver in the town....
i cou;ld go on ....
RAVERS CAN U BEAT BRIGHT EYES LIKE.........
THE SONG NOT MY AGE BEFORE YOU CLAIM A WIN....
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:15:13 PM by headset
»
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 434
Re: Way back in time
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:10:58 PM »
THE DJ.... IS A BIG HITTER....IS HE BIG ENOUGH THOUGH.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Online
Posts: 11 796
Bugger.
Re: Way back in time
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:22:57 PM »
Please don't be the new ALL CAPS guy. I can't read that shouty bullshit, I just scroll on
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...