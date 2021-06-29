Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2021, 09:32:16 PM
Topic: Way back in time
headset
« on: Today at 08:42:59 PM »
iI SAY WAY BACK......OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

HEADSETS ON THE SNIFF AGAIN,,,,,,,,,,

I CAN SEE A SESSION COMING ON..... HARDCORE.... monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ic1eBFl47PI
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:24 PM »
bright eyes1978/79.... does that make me the oldest hardcore raver in the town....


 monkey

i cou;ld go on ....

RAVERS CAN U BEAT  BRIGHT EYES LIKE.........  mcl

THE SONG NOT MY AGE BEFORE YOU CLAIM A WIN.... lost
« Last Edit: Today at 09:15:13 PM by headset » Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:10:58 PM »
 monkey

THE DJ.... IS A BIG HITTER....IS HE BIG ENOUGH THOUGH..... lost
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:22:57 PM »
Please don't be the new ALL CAPS guy. I can't read that shouty bullshit, I just scroll on
Logged
