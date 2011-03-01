Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: SOUTHGATE  (Read 236 times)
« on: Yesterday at 04:19:15 PM »
HAS GONE ALL ITALIAN AND GERMAN ON US WITH HIS TEAM SELECTION

TRYING TO GRIND HIS WAY THROUGH THE TOURNAMENT....

IT WORKED FOR THOSE TWO COUNTRIES OVER THE YEARS.....

LET'S SEE IF IT WORKS FOR US.....TIME TO BEAT THE KNOCKOUT CURSE!!!

£5 KANE FIRST GOAL 2-0 ENGLAND
£5 SLABHEAD ANYTIME GOALSCORER....

COME ON ENGLAND.......
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:20:06 PM »
 


Come on slabhead  :alastair: :alastair:
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:44:28 PM »
HOW CAN THEY HAVE RIO 'FAKE' FERDINAND ON COMMENTRY/PUNDIT

HE FUCKING HATED ENGLAND .....HE EVEN SAID SO.....HE PREFERED PLAYING FOR MAN YOO.... :wanker:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:46:16 PM by headset »
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:52:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:20:06 PM



Come on slabhead  :alastair: :alastair:

 jc

IT'S THE ONLY TIME I WILL EVER BACK A MAN UTD PLAYER IS IN A ENGLAND SHIRT.... :like:
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:54:54 PM »
GERMAN BIRDS IN THE HOUSE!!! 
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:24:59 PM »
THE NEED TO GET RID OF THAT FUCKING BAND........
AND GET SOME PROPER SONGS SANG......
THE CUNTS IN THE BAND HAVE GOT THE SONG SHEET BOXED OFF.....
WE WANT TO HEAR THE BOMBER SONG!!!

 monkey
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:38:35 PM »
GET SOME OF THIS INTO YER.....

PROPER A SONG...... monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk&ab_channel=We%CC%81reonourway%21




DID WE BOO THE JERMAN ANTHAM TODAY OR WAS I HEARING THINGS.......
FLY THIS MORNING SAID THE WAS NO RIVELRY........OUT OV TOUCH AGAIN!!"
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:50:07 PM »
ITS TIGHT......IT COULD BE A 1 GOALER....OR EVEN PENS!

SOUTHGATE'S GOT THE BEST BENCH......HAS HE GOT THE BALLS TO USE IT IN THE 2ND HALF...

THAT'S THE BURNING QUESTION ON EVERY ENGLAND FANS LIPS......

STAY LOYAL..... STAY PROUD....



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM »
0-0 AT 1/2 TIME WILL BRING OUT ALL THE MANAGERS........
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:13:20 PM »
HES IN MY BETS BUT IT MIGHT NOT B A BAD THING TO LOSE KANE..... :like:
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:16:49 PM »
TOWERSY WILL HAVE HIS EYES ON GANGSTA STARLING!!!!

STILL OUR DANGERMAN ......JUST HOLDS ON 2 IT 2 LONG..... :like:
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:36:26 PM »
GANGSTA GOAL..... I HOPE TOWERSY IS NOT TALKING FOOTBALL


DURING THIS TOURNAMENT..... monkey
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:40:33 PM »
ITS OURS AFTER THAT MISS...... :ukfist:
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:51:26 PM »
How handsome must Beckham feel sat next to that semi-human pumpkin Sheeran?
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:53:41 PM »
DON'T WORRY TOWERSY... ANOTHER COUPLE OF WEEKS AND THE TPOURNAMENT IS OVER THEN YOU CAN START TALKING FOOTBALL AGAIN........................ monkey
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 PM »
Regardless what we think, were in the quarterfinals, not conceded a goal and got a decent chance now. Stirling almost went from hero to villain, funny old game. Im fucking buzzing, beating the Germans is the icing on the cake. Roll on Saturday  :homer:
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:23:32 PM »
If you didnt enjoy the tension of that game then football isnt for you.


I think some silly cunts get more enjoyment out of us beating San Marino 8-0 in a qualifier
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:33:05 PM »
I didnt enjoy the tension during the game.  :meltdown:
I fucking hate football sometimes. I remember as far back as 1970 in Mexico and them beating us, nowt changed till today :bc:
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:42:04 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 08:33:05 PM
I didnt enjoy the tension during the game.  :meltdown:
I fucking hate football sometimes. I remember as far back as 1970 in Mexico and them beating us, nowt changed till today :bc:

Just mentioned that to my (highly interested) wife. 1970 pissed all over 96 for me being distraught
