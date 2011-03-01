Welcome,
SOUTHGATE
Author
Topic: SOUTHGATE (Read 236 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
SOUTHGATE
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:19:15 PM »
HAS GONE ALL ITALIAN AND GERMAN ON US WITH HIS TEAM SELECTION
TRYING TO GRIND HIS WAY THROUGH THE TOURNAMENT....
IT WORKED FOR THOSE TWO COUNTRIES OVER THE YEARS.....
LET'S SEE IF IT WORKS FOR US.....TIME TO BEAT THE KNOCKOUT CURSE!!!
£5 KANE FIRST GOAL 2-0 ENGLAND
£5 SLABHEAD ANYTIME GOALSCORER....
COME ON ENGLAND.......
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 394
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:20:06 PM »
Come on slabhead
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:28 PM »
HOW CAN THEY HAVE RIO 'FAKE' FERDINAND ON COMMENTRY/PUNDIT
HE FUCKING HATED ENGLAND .....HE EVEN SAID SO.....HE PREFERED PLAYING FOR MAN YOO....
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 04:46:16 PM by headset
»
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 04:52:41 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 04:20:06 PM
Come on slabhead
IT'S THE ONLY TIME I WILL EVER BACK A MAN UTD PLAYER IS IN A ENGLAND SHIRT....
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 04:54:54 PM »
GERMAN BIRDS IN THE HOUSE!!!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:24:59 PM »
THE NEED TO GET RID OF THAT FUCKING BAND........
AND GET SOME PROPER SONGS SANG......
THE CUNTS IN THE BAND HAVE GOT THE SONG SHEET BOXED OFF.....
WE WANT TO HEAR THE BOMBER SONG!!!
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 05:38:35 PM »
GET SOME OF THIS INTO YER.....
PROPER A SONG......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk&ab_channel=We%CC%81reonourway%21
DID WE BOO THE JERMAN ANTHAM TODAY OR WAS I HEARING THINGS.......
FLY THIS MORNING SAID THE WAS NO RIVELRY........OUT OV TOUCH AGAIN!!"
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 05:50:07 PM »
ITS TIGHT......IT COULD BE A 1 GOALER....OR EVEN PENS!
SOUTHGATE'S GOT THE BEST BENCH......HAS HE GOT THE BALLS TO USE IT IN THE 2ND HALF...
THAT'S THE BURNING QUESTION ON EVERY ENGLAND FANS LIPS......
STAY LOYAL..... STAY PROUD....
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 05:53:01 PM »
0-0 AT 1/2 TIME WILL BRING OUT ALL THE MANAGERS........
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:20 PM »
HES IN MY BETS BUT IT MIGHT NOT B A BAD THING TO LOSE KANE.....
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:49 PM »
TOWERSY WILL HAVE HIS EYES ON GANGSTA STARLING!!!!
STILL OUR DANGERMAN ......JUST HOLDS ON 2 IT 2 LONG.....
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:36:26 PM »
GANGSTA GOAL..... I HOPE TOWERSY IS NOT TALKING FOOTBALL
DURING THIS TOURNAMENT.....
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:33 PM »
ITS OURS AFTER THAT MISS......
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 299
Infant Herpes
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:51:26 PM »
How handsome must Beckham feel sat next to that semi-human pumpkin Sheeran?
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 440
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:41 PM »
DON'T WORRY TOWERSY... ANOTHER COUPLE OF WEEKS AND THE TPOURNAMENT IS OVER THEN YOU CAN START TALKING FOOTBALL AGAIN........................
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 094
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:02 PM »
Regardless what we think, were in the quarterfinals, not conceded a goal and got a decent chance now. Stirling almost went from hero to villain, funny old game. Im fucking buzzing, beating the Germans is the icing on the cake. Roll on Saturday
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 394
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:23:32 PM »
If you didnt enjoy the tension of that game then football isnt for you.
I think some silly cunts get more enjoyment out of us beating San Marino 8-0 in a qualifier
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 094
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:05 PM »
I didnt enjoy the tension during the game.
I fucking hate football sometimes. I remember as far back as 1970 in Mexico and them beating us, nowt changed till today
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 839
Re: SOUTHGATE
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 12:42:04 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:33:05 PM
I didnt enjoy the tension during the game.
I fucking hate football sometimes. I remember as far back as 1970 in Mexico and them beating us, nowt changed till today
Just mentioned that to my (highly interested) wife. 1970 pissed all over 96 for me being distraught
