headset

« on: Yesterday at 04:19:15 PM » HAS GONE ALL ITALIAN AND GERMAN ON US WITH HIS TEAM SELECTION



TRYING TO GRIND HIS WAY THROUGH THE TOURNAMENT....



IT WORKED FOR THOSE TWO COUNTRIES OVER THE YEARS.....



LET'S SEE IF IT WORKS FOR US.....TIME TO BEAT THE KNOCKOUT CURSE!!!



£5 KANE FIRST GOAL 2-0 ENGLAND

£5 SLABHEAD ANYTIME GOALSCORER....



COME ON ENGLAND.......

El Capitan

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:20:06 PM »





Come on slabhead

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:44:28 PM »



HOW CAN THEY HAVE RIO 'FAKE' FERDINAND ON COMMENTRY/PUNDIT
HE FUCKING HATED ENGLAND .....HE EVEN SAID SO.....HE PREFERED PLAYING FOR MAN YOO....

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:52:41 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 04:20:06 PM





Come on slabhead

Come on slabhead





IT'S THE ONLY TIME I WILL EVER BACK A MAN UTD PLAYER IS IN A ENGLAND SHIRT....

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 04:54:54 PM » GERMAN BIRDS IN THE HOUSE!!!

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:24:59 PM »

AND GET SOME PROPER SONGS SANG......

THE CUNTS IN THE BAND HAVE GOT THE SONG SHEET BOXED OFF.....

WE WANT TO HEAR THE BOMBER SONG!!!



THE NEED TO GET RID OF THAT FUCKING BAND........
AND GET SOME PROPER SONGS SANG......
THE CUNTS IN THE BAND HAVE GOT THE SONG SHEET BOXED OFF.....
WE WANT TO HEAR THE BOMBER SONG!!!

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:38:35 PM »



PROPER A SONG......





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk&ab_channel=We%CC%81reonourway%21









DID WE BOO THE JERMAN ANTHAM TODAY OR WAS I HEARING THINGS.......

FLY THIS MORNING SAID THE WAS NO RIVELRY........OUT OV TOUCH AGAIN!!"

GET SOME OF THIS INTO YER.....
PROPER A SONG......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk&ab_channel=We%CC%81reonourway%21

DID WE BOO THE JERMAN ANTHAM TODAY OR WAS I HEARING THINGS.......
FLY THIS MORNING SAID THE WAS NO RIVELRY........OUT OV TOUCH AGAIN!!"

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:50:07 PM »



SOUTHGATE'S GOT THE BEST BENCH......HAS HE GOT THE BALLS TO USE IT IN THE 2ND HALF...



THAT'S THE BURNING QUESTION ON EVERY ENGLAND FANS LIPS......



STAY LOYAL..... STAY PROUD....







ITS TIGHT......IT COULD BE A 1 GOALER....OR EVEN PENS!
SOUTHGATE'S GOT THE BEST BENCH......HAS HE GOT THE BALLS TO USE IT IN THE 2ND HALF...
THAT'S THE BURNING QUESTION ON EVERY ENGLAND FANS LIPS......
STAY LOYAL..... STAY PROUD....

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:53:01 PM » 0-0 AT 1/2 TIME WILL BRING OUT ALL THE MANAGERS........

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:13:20 PM » HES IN MY BETS BUT IT MIGHT NOT B A BAD THING TO LOSE KANE.....

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:16:49 PM »



TOWERSY WILL HAVE HIS EYES ON GANGSTA STARLING!!!!
STILL OUR DANGERMAN ......JUST HOLDS ON 2 IT 2 LONG.....

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:36:26 PM »





DURING THIS TOURNAMENT.....





GANGSTA GOAL..... I HOPE TOWERSY IS NOT TALKING FOOTBALL
DURING THIS TOURNAMENT.....

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:40:33 PM » ITS OURS AFTER THAT MISS......

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:51:26 PM » How handsome must Beckham feel sat next to that semi-human pumpkin Sheeran?

headset

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:53:41 PM » DON'T WORRY TOWERSY... ANOTHER COUPLE OF WEEKS AND THE TPOURNAMENT IS OVER THEN YOU CAN START TALKING FOOTBALL AGAIN........................

Robbso

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:52:02 PM » Regardless what we think, were in the quarterfinals, not conceded a goal and got a decent chance now. Stirling almost went from hero to villain, funny old game. Im fucking buzzing, beating the Germans is the icing on the cake. Roll on Saturday

El Capitan

Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:23:32 PM » If you didnt enjoy the tension of that game then football isnt for you.





I think some silly cunts get more enjoyment out of us beating San Marino 8-0 in a qualifier