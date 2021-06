headset

Online



Posts: 1 414





Posts: 1 414 SOUTHGATE « on: Today at 04:19:15 PM » HAS GONE ALL ITALIAN AND GERMAN ON US WITH HIS TEAM SELECTION



TRYING TO GRIND HIS WAY THROUGH THE TOURNAMENT....



IT WORKED FOR THOSE TWO COUNTRIES OVER THE YEARS.....



LET'S SEE IF IT WORKS FOR US.....TIME TO BEAT THE KNOCKOUT CURSE!!!



5 KANE FIRST GOAL 2-0 ENGLAND

5 SLABHEAD ANYTIME GOALSCORER....



COME ON ENGLAND....... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 391





Posts: 45 391 Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #1 on: Today at 04:20:06 PM »





Come on slabhead Come on slabhead Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Online



Posts: 1 414





Posts: 1 414 Re: SOUTHGATE « Reply #2 on: Today at 04:44:28 PM »



HE FUCKING HATED ENGLAND .....HE EVEN SAID SO.....HE PREFERED PLAYING FOR MAN YOO.... HOW CAN THEY HAVE RIO 'FAKE' FERDINAND ON COMMENTRY/PUNDITHE FUCKING HATED ENGLAND .....HE EVEN SAID SO.....HE PREFERED PLAYING FOR MAN YOO.... « Last Edit: Today at 04:46:16 PM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!