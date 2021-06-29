Welcome,
June 29, 2021
Minutes from Boro Supporters meeting
Author
Topic: Minutes from Boro Supporters meeting
El Capitan
Posts: 45 391
Minutes from Boro Supporters meeting
«
on:
Today
Today at 01:06:49 PM
Here they are if anyone is interested. Thanks to Rob on FMTTM for posting the link
https://boro.support/middlesbrough-supporters-forumminutes-43/
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 1 414
Re: Minutes from Boro Supporters meeting
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 03:26:05 PM
I DON'T LIKE HES CLAIM TO BE VOICE OF THE FANS.....
BUT YOU CAN'T FAULT HIS EFFORTS WITH THIS SUPPORTERS GROUP.....
IS RAWS APPLICATION AT THE TABLE YET?
OR IS IT STILL WITH THE COMMITEE .....
IF ANYONE KNOWS THAT IS .....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 391
Re: Minutes from Boro Supporters meeting
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 04:20:42 PM
Dont call us, Ken, well call you
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
