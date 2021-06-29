Welcome,
June 29, 2021, 02:17:11 PM
Thousands of Nissan Jobs for the North East and not a word
Topic: Thousands of Nissan Jobs for the North East and not a word
Spidoolie
Thousands of Nissan Jobs for the North East and not a word
on FMTTM. Surely they should be discussing the successes of our nation as well as the downside to really have informed debate.
A couple of thousand jobs direct and shitloads for the supply chain yet not a comment over there.
Seriously bad form and shows them for what they are. No balanced debate, no alternative viewpoint and total censorship.
Cooper671
Re: Thousands of Nissan Jobs for the North East and not a word
I seen Pog has been kicked off there now.
Exact same treatment I got. Banned no heads up and Rob hasn't responded to any of his emails. Funnily enough the only one he did receive from me was one he had to reply no.... what a coincidence
