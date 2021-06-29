Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds
I'd have had a week off at least.

Re: Le Tour « Reply #1 on: June 29, 2021, 09:51:38 AM » Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.





Snoozy
Re: Le Tour « Reply #3 on: June 29, 2021, 10:28:06 PM » Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest

Mickgaz
Re: Le Tour « Reply #4 on: June 29, 2021, 10:37:34 PM » Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys

Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Le Tour « Reply #5 on: June 30, 2021, 10:58:54 AM » Le Tour is a Mr Punniverse contest.

headset
Re: Le Tour « Reply #9 on: July 02, 2021, 11:17:25 AM » i can't claim to be a big cycling fan....that pile up early doors caught my eye.....both funny and naughty to watch

calamity
Re: Le Tour « Reply #12 on: July 06, 2021, 10:41:09 PM » That lead out train of his is unreal, in fact the whole team are to get him there.



Cav is the best out and out sprinter in the race too, not necessarily in terms of power or speed, but in knowing how to ride his bike and race. Today was textbook, his second victory where he hitched a ride in the Alpecin train was classic Cav. Then split second decisions win him races.

Brutal that today MT Ventoux, piss that meBrutal that today Logged

Re: Le Tour « Reply #15 on: July 08, 2021, 07:15:59 AM »
He could do it before Paris looking at the parcours.
With the profile of the stages if he makes it to Paris that could end up being number 36

PoliteDwarf
Re: Le Tour « Reply #17 on: July 08, 2021, 08:59:56 AM » That's not all you've been riding.

Itchy_ring
Re: Le Tour « Reply #20 on: July 09, 2021, 10:07:54 PM » Other than it is indeed a very dull spectator sport, you alway question the success of the riders, especially those who suddenly have a big change of form