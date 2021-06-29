Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Le Tour  (Read 564 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: June 29, 2021, 09:29:44 AM »
Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds 

I'd have had a week off at least.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: June 29, 2021, 09:51:38 AM »
Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.


Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: June 29, 2021, 04:05:52 PM »
I know the game 
Snoozy
« Reply #3 on: June 29, 2021, 10:28:06 PM »
Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest
Mickgaz
« Reply #4 on: June 29, 2021, 10:37:34 PM »
Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys  :alf:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: June 30, 2021, 10:58:54 AM »
Le Tour is a Mr Punniverse contest.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: July 01, 2021, 04:26:39 PM »
Another win for Cav 
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #7 on: July 01, 2021, 05:42:00 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on July 01, 2021, 04:26:39 PM
Another win for Cav 

Flying now and its brilliant to see.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: July 01, 2021, 11:28:27 PM »
Great news that is. Nice to see a clever old pensioner showing the boys home.  :bc:
headset
« Reply #9 on: July 02, 2021, 11:17:25 AM »
i can't claim to be a big cycling fan....that pile up early doors caught my eye.....both funny and naughty to watch
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #10 on: July 06, 2021, 04:36:17 PM »
Another win for Cav!

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: July 06, 2021, 06:35:46 PM »
Amazing at his age
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #12 on: July 06, 2021, 10:41:09 PM »
That lead out train of his is unreal, in fact the whole team are to get him there.

Cav is the best out and out sprinter in the race too, not necessarily in terms of power or speed, but in knowing how to ride his bike and race. Today was textbook, his second victory where he hitched a ride in the Alpecin train was classic Cav. Then split second decisions win him races.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #13 on: July 06, 2021, 11:28:18 PM »
He does have the chance to overtake Merckx this year. Tall order, but what a thing to do it in Paris!
Billy Balfour
« Reply #14 on: July 07, 2021, 07:32:51 PM »
MT Ventoux,  piss that me 
Brutal that today  :like:
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #15 on: July 08, 2021, 07:15:59 AM »
He could do it before Paris looking at the parcours.

With the profile of the stages if he makes it to Paris that could end up being number 36   mick
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #16 on: July 08, 2021, 08:34:10 AM »
Quote from: Billy Balfour on July 07, 2021, 07:32:51 PM
MT Ventoux,  piss that me  
Brutal that today  :like:

Ive climbed it virtually via Zwift on my smart trainer.

https://zwiftinsider.com/route/ven-top/
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #17 on: July 08, 2021, 08:59:56 AM »
That's not all you've been riding.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #18 on: July 08, 2021, 09:24:00 AM »
Shall I get my cock out?
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #19 on: July 09, 2021, 04:31:31 PM »
Hes done it !

34 stage wins
Itchy_ring
« Reply #20 on: July 09, 2021, 10:07:54 PM »
Other than it is indeed a very dull spectator sport, you alway question the success of the riders, especially those who suddenly have a big change of form 
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:53:11 PM »
Like you maybe question has he recovered from Epstein Barr virus and the accompanying depression?

