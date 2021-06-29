Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 16 857 Le Tour « on: June 29, 2021, 09:29:44 AM »



I'd have had a week off at least. Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 secondsI'd have had a week off at least. Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 4 276 Re: Le Tour « Reply #1 on: June 29, 2021, 09:51:38 AM » Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.





Logged Tory Cunt

Posts: 488 Re: Le Tour « Reply #3 on: June 29, 2021, 10:28:06 PM » Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest Logged

Posts: 416 Re: Le Tour « Reply #4 on: June 29, 2021, 10:37:34 PM » Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys Logged

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 058Fred West ruined my wife Re: Le Tour « Reply #5 on: June 30, 2021, 10:58:54 AM » Le Tour is a Mr Punniverse contest. Logged

Posts: 1 554 Re: Le Tour « Reply #9 on: July 02, 2021, 11:17:25 AM » i can't claim to be a big cycling fan....that pile up early doors caught my eye.....both funny and naughty to watch Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Crabamity





Posts: 8 382Crabamity Re: Le Tour « Reply #12 on: July 06, 2021, 10:41:09 PM » That lead out train of his is unreal, in fact the whole team are to get him there.



Cav is the best out and out sprinter in the race too, not necessarily in terms of power or speed, but in knowing how to ride his bike and race. Today was textbook, his second victory where he hitched a ride in the Alpecin train was classic Cav. Then split second decisions win him races. Logged

Posts: 5 076 Re: Le Tour « Reply #14 on: July 07, 2021, 07:32:51 PM »

Brutal that today MT Ventoux, piss that meBrutal that today Logged

Crabamity





Posts: 8 382Crabamity Re: Le Tour « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:15:59 AM »



With the profile of the stages if he makes it to Paris that could end up being number 36 He could do it before Paris looking at the parcours.With the profile of the stages if he makes it to Paris that could end up being number 36 Logged