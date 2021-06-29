Welcome,
July 09, 2021, 05:26:57 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Le Tour
Author
Topic: Le Tour (Read 465 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Le Tour
«
on:
June 29, 2021, 09:29:44 AM
Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds
I'd have had a week off at least.
Ben G
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #1 on:
June 29, 2021, 09:51:38 AM
Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #2 on:
June 29, 2021, 04:05:52 PM
I know the game
Snoozy
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #3 on:
June 29, 2021, 10:28:06 PM
Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest
Mickgaz
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #4 on:
June 29, 2021, 10:37:34 PM
Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys
Westlane_rightwinger
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #5 on:
June 30, 2021, 10:58:54 AM
Le Tour is a Mr Punniverse contest.
Ben G
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #6 on:
July 01, 2021, 04:26:39 PM
Another win for Cav
calamity
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #7 on:
July 01, 2021, 05:42:00 PM
Quote from: Ben G on July 01, 2021, 04:26:39 PM
Another win for Cav
Flying now and its brilliant to see.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #8 on:
July 01, 2021, 11:28:27 PM
Great news that is. Nice to see a clever old pensioner showing the boys home.
headset
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #9 on:
July 02, 2021, 11:17:25 AM
i can't claim to be a big cycling fan....that pile up early doors caught my eye.....both funny and naughty to watch
Ben G
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #10 on:
July 06, 2021, 04:36:17 PM
Another win for Cav!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #11 on:
July 06, 2021, 06:35:46 PM
Amazing at his age
calamity
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #12 on:
July 06, 2021, 10:41:09 PM
That lead out train of his is unreal, in fact the whole team are to get him there.
Cav is the best out and out sprinter in the race too, not necessarily in terms of power or speed, but in knowing how to ride his bike and race. Today was textbook, his second victory where he hitched a ride in the Alpecin train was classic Cav. Then split second decisions win him races.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #13 on:
July 06, 2021, 11:28:18 PM
He does have the chance to overtake Merckx this year. Tall order, but what a thing to do it in Paris!
Billy Balfour
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #14 on:
July 07, 2021, 07:32:51 PM
MT Ventoux, piss that me
Brutal that today
calamity
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 07:15:59 AM
He could do it before Paris looking at the parcours.
With the profile of the stages if he makes it to Paris that could end up being number 36
Ben G
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:10 AM
Quote from: Billy Balfour on July 07, 2021, 07:32:51 PM
MT Ventoux, piss that me
Brutal that today
Ive climbed it virtually via Zwift on my smart trainer.
https://zwiftinsider.com/route/ven-top/
PoliteDwarf
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:56 AM
That's not all you've been riding.
Ben G
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:00 AM
Shall I get my cock out?
Ben G
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:31:31 PM
Hes done it !
34 stage wins
