That lead out train of his is unreal, in fact the whole team are to get him there.



Cav is the best out and out sprinter in the race too, not necessarily in terms of power or speed, but in knowing how to ride his bike and race. Today was textbook, his second victory where he hitched a ride in the Alpecin train was classic Cav. Then split second decisions win him races.