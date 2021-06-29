Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 16 851







Posts: 16 851 Le Tour « on: June 29, 2021, 09:29:44 AM »



I'd have had a week off at least. Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 secondsI'd have had a week off at least. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 4 267





Mountain KingPosts: 4 267 Re: Le Tour « Reply #1 on: June 29, 2021, 09:51:38 AM » Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.





Logged Tory Cunt

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 488





Posts: 488 Re: Le Tour « Reply #3 on: June 29, 2021, 10:28:06 PM » Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 415





Posts: 415 Re: Le Tour « Reply #4 on: June 29, 2021, 10:37:34 PM » Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys Logged

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 1 058





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 058Fred West ruined my wife Re: Le Tour « Reply #5 on: June 30, 2021, 10:58:54 AM » Le Tour is a Mr Punniverse contest. Logged