July 01, 2021, 07:26:45 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Le Tour
Author
Topic: Le Tour (Read 187 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 839
Le Tour
«
on:
June 29, 2021, 09:29:44 AM »
Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds
I'd have had a week off at least.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 259
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #1 on:
June 29, 2021, 09:51:38 AM »
Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 259
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #2 on:
June 29, 2021, 04:05:52 PM »
I know the game
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Posts: 484
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #3 on:
June 29, 2021, 10:28:06 PM »
Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest
Mickgaz
Posts: 407
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #4 on:
June 29, 2021, 10:37:34 PM »
Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 058
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:54 AM »
Le Tour is a Mr Punniverse contest.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 259
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:26:39 PM »
Another win for Cav
Tory Cunt
calamity
Posts: 8 375
Crabamity
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:42:00 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 04:26:39 PM
Another win for Cav
Flying now and its brilliant to see.
