Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2021, 11:37:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Le Tour  (Read 90 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 838



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:29:44 AM »
Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds 

I'd have had a week off at least.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 254


View Profile WWW
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:51:38 AM »
Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.


Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 254


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:05:52 PM »
I know the game 
Logged
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 484


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:28:06 PM »
Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest
Logged
Mickgaz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 406


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:37:34 PM »
Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 