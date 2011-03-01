Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 29, 2021, 11:37:50 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Le Tour
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Le Tour (Read 90 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 838
Le Tour
«
on:
Today
at 09:29:44 AM »
Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds
I'd have had a week off at least.
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 254
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:51:38 AM »
Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 254
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:05:52 PM »
I know the game
Logged
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 484
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:28:06 PM »
Third only to tiddlywinks and F1 to spectator interest
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 406
Re: Le Tour
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:37:34 PM »
Could not agree more Snoozy F1 is fucking boring now. And cycling is just men or women riding child's toys
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...