June 29, 2021, 11:20:11 AM
Author Topic: Le Tour  (Read 23 times)
« on: Today at 09:29:44 AM »
Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds 

I'd have had a week off at least.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:51:38 AM »
Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.


