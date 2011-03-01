Welcome,
Le Tour
Author
Topic: Le Tour (Read 22 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Le Tour
Three stages so far. Carnage. Gerraint Thomas fell off, dislocated his collar bone, shoved it back in and only lost about 75 seconds
I'd have had a week off at least.
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Le Tour
Cav looks like he may take a stage at some point.
Tory Cunt
