June 29, 2021, 04:54:38 PM
COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ???
Topic: COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ??? (Read 111 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 778
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ???
Today
at 06:30:31 AM »
JUST SAT THERE THINKING WHILE I WAS AT A LOOSE END, COULD IT STILL BE POSSIBLE FOR TIM HENMAN TO WIN WIMBLEDON ???
I MEAN THERE'S A BIT OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS HERE.
IF HE COULD WHIP HIMSELF INTO SHAPE WHO KNOWS. NEVER SAY NEVER !!!
HENMAN HILL, COME ON TIM AND ALL THAT. IT CERTAINLY GETS THE JUICES FLOWING !!!
ANYWAY I'M A BIT BUSY AND I CAN'T SIT HERE TALKING ALL DAY SO I'LL CATCH YER A LITTLE LATER !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Posts: 45 391
Re: COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ???
Today
at 11:27:57 AM »
COME ON TIMMMMMM
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Spidoolie
Posts: 155
Re: COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ???
Today
at 12:38:08 PM »
Take your tablets TM, you are beginning to lose the plot.
headset
Posts: 1 414
Re: COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ???
Today
at 03:30:22 PM »
ARE YOU HAVING FLASDH BACKS TM,,,,,,,,
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 778
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ???
Today
at 04:13:08 PM »
LEAVE ME
RIGHT
OUT OF THIS !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
