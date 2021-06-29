Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 29, 2021, 04:54:38 PM
COULD MIT STILL WIN WIMBLEDON ???
Tortured_Mind
Tortured_Mind


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 06:30:31 AM »
JUST SAT THERE THINKING WHILE I WAS AT A LOOSE END, COULD IT STILL BE POSSIBLE FOR TIM HENMAN TO WIN WIMBLEDON ???

I MEAN THERE'S A BIT OF UNFINISHED BUSINESS HERE.

IF HE COULD WHIP HIMSELF INTO SHAPE WHO KNOWS. NEVER SAY NEVER !!!

HENMAN HILL, COME ON TIM AND ALL THAT. IT CERTAINLY GETS THE JUICES FLOWING !!!

ANYWAY I'M A BIT BUSY AND I CAN'T SIT HERE TALKING ALL DAY SO I'LL CATCH YER A LITTLE LATER !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
El Capitan


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:27:57 AM »
 charles  COME ON TIMMMMMM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Spidoolie
Spidoolie


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:38:08 PM »
  monkey

Take your tablets TM, you are beginning to lose the plot.
Logged
headset
headset


« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:22 PM »
ARE YOU HAVING FLASDH BACKS TM,,,,,,,,
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Tortured_Mind


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:13:08 PM »
LEAVE ME RIGHT OUT OF THIS !!!   
Logged
