July 03, 2021, 11:17:23 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Minge...Monkey....
Author
Topic: Minge...Monkey.... (Read 358 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 088
Minge...Monkey....
«
on:
June 28, 2021, 11:14:24 PM »
Life goes on...and on...and on .
Why so serious....
Anyway, least on this forum I can say SHABBA...when ever I want😋😁😎xxx
Peace out people......love 🐳
Dunno where the whale /dolphin/baby shark/
Whatever.....come from...🐬ahh that's a dolphin....
🐋 that's a whale....can't find a shark....anyway..🐘me ma loved elephants xxxx
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 449
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #1 on:
June 28, 2021, 11:54:27 PM »
MingeMonkey would be a good username
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 1 490
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #2 on:
June 29, 2021, 06:07:39 AM »
Have u been causing trouble bob......by the way i like me 'doves'...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 623
Superstar
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #3 on:
June 29, 2021, 12:23:55 PM »
Cob, Perfect platform for your humour , stay fucking put
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 408
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #4 on:
June 29, 2021, 12:25:42 PM »
Take no notice of the miserable cunts Roy
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
Online
Posts: 10 623
Superstar
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #5 on:
June 29, 2021, 06:22:57 PM »
Logged
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 088
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:07:50 PM »
Well.....I was going to,then.........I thought ,fuck it,Minge doesn't know about the time I fought off one thousand natives at umbongo gorge with only a piece of melon,granted...it was a sharp piece of melon.non the less......
Blackadder..series whatever,episode whatever...Peace out young jedi,
It's just rock n roll mister 🤗😋x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Online
Posts: 1 490
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:20:00 AM »
bob.....dont let monkey or minge hear u dribbling on like that......
I'm sure they already think you are me.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 088
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:37:55 PM »
Nahh they don't Headset young fella me lad,
It's all about live and let live...some folk can't comprehend the basic fundamentals in life...
Fulla shit me like.
Ahhh ...whatever. 🤔😋😎xxx
🐥
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
headset
Online
Posts: 1 490
Re: Minge...Monkey....
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:03:07 PM »
ENJOY LIFE BOB LAD.... DONT LEYT KNOW CUNT JUDGE YOU....
I ONCE DOUBLE-DROPPEDIN THE AREANA FOR THE FIRST TIME TO THE FOLLOWING SONG.......
DID I GIVE A FUCK ....DID I SHITE....I ENJOYED IT THOUGH REGARDLESS OF WHAT ANY CUNT ELSE THOUGHT
.....
I ENDED UP IN LINTHORPE LATER ON BUT THATS FOR ANOTHER DAY...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwWfE4DAyao&ab_channel=SuperUsman1997
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
