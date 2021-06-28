Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Minge...Monkey....
Bob_Ender
June 28, 2021, 11:14:24 PM
Life goes on...and on...and on .

Why so serious....

Anyway, least on this forum I can say SHABBA...when ever I want😋😁😎xxx

Peace out people......love 🐳

Dunno where the whale /dolphin/baby shark/

Whatever.....come from...🐬ahh that's a dolphin....


🐋 that's  a whale....can't find a shark....anyway..🐘me ma loved elephants xxxx
MF(c) DOOM
Reply #1 on: June 28, 2021, 11:54:27 PM
MingeMonkey would be a good username
headset
Reply #2 on: June 29, 2021, 06:07:39 AM
Have u been causing trouble bob......by the way i like me 'doves'...
Minge
Reply #3 on: June 29, 2021, 12:23:55 PM
 :like:

Cob, Perfect platform for your humour , stay fucking put  :like:
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: June 29, 2021, 12:25:42 PM
Take no notice of the miserable cunts Roy 
Minge
Reply #5 on: June 29, 2021, 06:22:57 PM
 charles
Bob_Ender
Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:07:50 PM
Well.....I was going to,then.........I thought ,fuck it,Minge doesn't know about the time I fought off one thousand natives at umbongo gorge with only a piece of melon,granted...it was a sharp piece of melon.non the less......

Blackadder..series whatever,episode whatever...Peace out young jedi,


It's just rock n roll mister    🤗😋x
headset
Reply #7 on: Today at 06:20:00 AM
bob.....dont let monkey or minge hear u dribbling on like that......
I'm sure they already think you are me.....monkey
Bob_Ender
Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:55 PM
Nahh they don't Headset young fella me lad,

It's all about live and let live...some folk can't comprehend the basic fundamentals in life...

Fulla shit me like.

Ahhh ...whatever.   🤔😋😎xxx

🐥
headset
Reply #9 on: Today at 11:03:07 PM
ENJOY LIFE BOB LAD.... DONT LEYT KNOW CUNT JUDGE YOU....

I ONCE DOUBLE-DROPPEDIN THE AREANA FOR THE FIRST TIME TO THE FOLLOWING SONG.......

DID I GIVE A FUCK ....DID I SHITE....I ENJOYED IT THOUGH REGARDLESS OF WHAT ANY CUNT ELSE THOUGHT
.....

I ENDED UP IN LINTHORPE LATER ON BUT THATS FOR ANOTHER DAY...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UwWfE4DAyao&ab_channel=SuperUsman1997
