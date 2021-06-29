Bob_Ender

Offline



Posts: 1 084





Posts: 1 084 Minge...Monkey.... « on: Yesterday at 11:14:24 PM » Life goes on...and on...and on .



Why so serious....



Anyway, least on this forum I can say SHABBA...when ever I want😋😁😎xxx



Peace out people......love 🐳



Dunno where the whale /dolphin/baby shark/



Whatever.....come from...🐬ahh that's a dolphin....





🐋 that's a whale....can't find a shark....anyway..🐘me ma loved elephants xxxx







Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."