June 28, 2021, 10:31:29 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
Author
Topic: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits (Read 61 times)
Ollyboro
Posts: 297
Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
«
on:
Today
Today at 09:22:58 PM
This is what you fucking end up with, if you're too fannyish to go to war, and your army is armed with a knife with a fucking bottle opener attached. Cunts.
"In Switzerland, they had brotherly love, five hundred years of democracy and peace, and what did they produce? The cuckoo clock."
I know where you live
Ollyboro
Posts: 297
Re: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 09:50:33 PM
Knew my reverse psychology would work.
There's bravery in pacifism. Ask Godfrey from Dad's fucking Army.
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 252
Re: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 09:52:22 PM
Some game this
Ollyboro
Posts: 297
Re: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 09:58:57 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:52:22 PM
Some game this
Do you think we'll ever reach the point where every team in an international tournament has to include a certain amount of females, disabled folk, the terminally depressed, immigrants, homosexuals, lesbians, Muslims and Rob Nichols?
monkeyman
Posts: 11 709
Re: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 10:03:00 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 09:58:57 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:52:22 PM
Some game this
Do you think we'll ever reach the point where every team in an international tournament has to include a certain amount of females, disabled folk, the terminally depressed, immigrants, homosexuals, lesbians, Muslims and Rob Nichols?
IF THERE WAS THEY WOULD HAVE A LOAD OF SUPPORTERS ON BOREME
El Capitan
Posts: 45 385
Re: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 10:05:22 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 09:58:57 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 09:52:22 PM
Some game this
Do you think we'll ever reach the point where every team in an international tournament has to include a certain amount of females, disabled folk, the terminally depressed, immigrants, homosexuals, lesbians, Muslims and Rob Nichols?
Ollyboro
Posts: 297
Re: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
Today at 10:18:57 PM
Wonder when Deschamps will play his de Gaulle card and get some English back up, before doing a solo lap of honour.
Loading...