Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 28, 2021, 10:31:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bottling Swiss Lady Bits  (Read 61 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 297

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:22:58 PM »
This is what you fucking end up with, if you're too fannyish to go to war, and your army is armed with a knife with a fucking bottle opener attached. Cunts.

"In Switzerland, they had brotherly love, five hundred years of democracy and peace, and what did they produce? The cuckoo clock."
Logged
I know where you live
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 297

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:50:33 PM »
Knew my reverse psychology would work.

There's bravery in pacifism. Ask Godfrey from Dad's fucking Army.
Logged
I know where you live
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 252


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:52:22 PM »
Some game this
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 297

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:52:22 PM
Some game this

Do you think we'll ever reach the point where every team in an international tournament has to include a certain amount of females, disabled folk, the terminally depressed, immigrants, homosexuals, lesbians, Muslims and Rob Nichols?
Logged
I know where you live
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 709


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:03:00 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 09:58:57 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:52:22 PM
Some game this

Do you think we'll ever reach the point where every team in an international tournament has to include a certain amount of females, disabled folk, the terminally depressed, immigrants, homosexuals, lesbians, Muslims and Rob Nichols?
   :nige: IF THERE WAS THEY WOULD HAVE A LOAD OF SUPPORTERS ON BOREME
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 385


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:05:22 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 09:58:57 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 09:52:22 PM
Some game this

Do you think we'll ever reach the point where every team in an international tournament has to include a certain amount of females, disabled folk, the terminally depressed, immigrants, homosexuals, lesbians, Muslims and Rob Nichols?


 monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 297

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:18:57 PM »
Wonder when Deschamps will play his de Gaulle card and get some English back up, before doing a solo lap of honour.
Logged
I know where you live
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 