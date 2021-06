Pigeon droppings

So a security camera thats been in Hancocks office for probably many years...... « on: Today at 01:09:00 PM » catches him doing inappropriate behavior, causing him to resign........



......and when the new health secretary takes over, he disables the camera!



He could have always just decided to leave it there and NOT do anything inappropriate!



The camera was installed for a reason!



.......or is he also planning on indescretions?