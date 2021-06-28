Welcome,
June 28, 2021, 10:36:48 AM
Let me tell you about Sweden
Author
Topic: Let me tell you about Sweden (Read 79 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 763
Let me tell you about Sweden
«
on:
Today
at 07:21:13 AM »
Interesting article from The Spectator .......... exposing their problems
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/what-s-the-cause-of-sweden-s-surge-in-gun-crime-
gizboro68
Offline
Posts: 72
Re: Let me tell you about Sweden
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:34:31 AM »
Is this because of a mass invasion of a certain group of people?
Or is that question *****aphobic? (probably would be on Flyme!).
