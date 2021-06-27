Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: WHY CAN`T YER GET BEEF SAUSAGE ???  (Read 184 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 12:19:53 PM »
                             
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Spidoolie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:10:10 PM »
Yer can
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:54:33 PM »
USED TO BE 50/50 WITH PORK. ALL PORK THESE DAYS !!! 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:58:36 PM »
Its because Muslims cant eat beef or somat
Tory Cunt
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:20:12 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:15:16 PM »
MY MATE ANDY MARLEY
MARLEYS BUTCHERS IN STOCKTON WILL SORT YER  :like:
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:32:24 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
