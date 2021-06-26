Welcome,
June 28, 2021, 08:44:32 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Wales
Author
Topic: Wales (Read 327 times)
Robbso
Posts: 15 092
Wales
«
on:
June 26, 2021, 06:47:34 PM »
Wankfest over
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 774
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Wales
«
Reply #1 on:
June 26, 2021, 06:55:26 PM »
EH ??? . . . WAH ??? . . . NAH !!! . . . GET F@CK!ED !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 836
Re: Wales
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:11:33 AM »
Headline on BBC site Hurt, but proud Can you IMAGNE the press if England got dry-humped four nout?
Robbso
Posts: 15 092
Re: Wales
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:31 AM »
It wont matter, reports yesterday Southgate getting a new contract regardless of results.
I suppose he speaks well!!
T_Bone
Posts: 2 210
Re: Wales
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:14:32 PM »
Least the sheep botherers can join the jocks in supporting whoever we play now
Robbso
Posts: 15 092
Re: Wales
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:58:06 PM »
Portugal gone, Holland gone, it would be nice to see Spain and France fuck off today. Wishful thinking I suppose.
Robbso
Posts: 15 092
Re: Wales
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:42:12 PM »
Some game that
That fucking co commentator though
I was almost hoping Croatia didnt equalise to force extra time. She was shit. Showed good character though
