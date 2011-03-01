Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Wales  (Read 199 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 06:47:34 PM »
Wankfest over :bc:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:55:26 PM »
 :beer: EH ??? . . . WAH ??? . . . NAH !!! . . . GET F@CK!ED !!!  :beer:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:11:33 AM »
Headline on BBC site Hurt, but proud Can you IMAGNE the press if England got dry-humped four nout?
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:25:31 AM »
It wont matter, reports yesterday Southgate getting a new contract regardless of results.

I suppose he speaks well!!
T_Bone
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:14:32 PM »
Least the sheep botherers can join the jocks in supporting whoever we play now  :like:

