Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Handoncock resigns as health secretary « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:41 PM » I sent the following email to Jacob Young, MP, 4 days ago:



"I am appalled that this hypocrite is still in his post. Stand by him and be viewed in the same way."



Mr Young replied, today, with the (no doubt stock reply) following:







"Dear Olly,







I appreciate your thoughts regarding Matt Hancock. I am pleased that he has made the right decision to resign from government.







Kind regards,







Jacob"





I would have been more impressed had Young criticised Hancock and insisted the cunt resigned BEFORE he actually did.