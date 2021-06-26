Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 28, 2021
Topic: Handoncock resigns as health secretary
Pigeon droppings
June 26, 2021, 06:24:12 PM
Hmmmmmmm......wonder why?  mick
Robbso
Reply #1 on: June 26, 2021, 06:32:07 PM
What a shame
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:12:22 AM
At least we havent lost a good man, the useless get.
Robbso
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:26:11 AM
His replacement looks promising  souey
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Reply #4 on: Today at 08:00:41 PM
I sent the following email to Jacob Young, MP, 4 days ago:

"I am appalled that this hypocrite is still in his post. Stand by him and be viewed in the same way."

Mr Young replied, today, with the (no doubt stock reply) following:



"Dear Olly,

 

I appreciate your thoughts regarding Matt Hancock. I am pleased that he has made the right decision to resign from government.

 

Kind regards,

 

Jacob"


I would have been more impressed had Young criticised Hancock and insisted the cunt resigned BEFORE he actually did.
I know where you live
