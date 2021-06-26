Welcome,
June 28, 2021, 08:44:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Handoncock resigns as health secretary
Author
Topic: Handoncock resigns as health secretary (Read 235 times)
Pigeon droppings
Handoncock resigns as health secretary
June 26, 2021, 06:24:12 PM »
Hmmmmmmm......wonder why?
Robbso
Re: Handoncock resigns as health secretary
June 26, 2021, 06:32:07 PM »
What a shame
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Handoncock resigns as health secretary
Yesterday
at 09:12:22 AM »
At least we havent lost a good man, the useless get.
Robbso
Re: Handoncock resigns as health secretary
Yesterday
at 09:26:11 AM »
His replacement looks promising
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Handoncock resigns as health secretary
Today
at 08:00:41 PM »
I sent the following email to Jacob Young, MP, 4 days ago:
"I am appalled that this hypocrite is still in his post. Stand by him and be viewed in the same way."
Mr Young replied, today, with the (no doubt stock reply) following:
"Dear Olly,
I appreciate your thoughts regarding Matt Hancock. I am pleased that he has made the right decision to resign from government.
Kind regards,
Jacob"
I would have been more impressed had Young criticised Hancock and insisted the cunt resigned BEFORE he actually did.
