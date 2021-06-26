Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 26, 2021, 07:45:55 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WOULD YOU WELCOME SWEARING INTO PUNDITRY ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WOULD YOU WELCOME SWEARING INTO PUNDITRY ??? (Read 37 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 757
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WOULD YOU WELCOME SWEARING INTO PUNDITRY ???
«
on:
Today
at 06:08:48 PM »
IT'S SOMETHING I'VE CHEWED OVER FOR QUITE SOME TIME AND I'VE NOW DECIDED TO SPEAK OUT ABOUT IT !!!
I'VE JUST HEARD MARK HUGHES SAY 'GOODNESS ME' BUT WE ALL KNOW DEEP DOWN INSIDE THAT'S NOT WHAT HE REALLY MEANT.
SO WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOUR OF GRADUALLY INTRODUCING THE VULGARITIES ???
I MEAN I HEAR 10 YEAR OLD GIRLS ON THE BUS USING THE 'F' WORD SO WHAT'S THE PROBLEM ???
I MEAN STANDARDS ARE GOING OUT THE WINDOW ON TV SO WHY NOT GIVE IT A TRIAL PERIOD ???
ANY ROAD HAVE A THINK ABOUT IT. DON'T RUSH AND THINK ABOUT IT CAREFULLY !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 757
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WOULD YOU WELCOME SWEARING INTO PUNDITRY ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:16:53 PM »
👁👁 IS THERE ANYBODY THERE ??? 👁👁
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...