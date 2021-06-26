Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





WOULD YOU WELCOME SWEARING INTO PUNDITRY ??? « on: Today at 06:08:48 PM » IT'S SOMETHING I'VE CHEWED OVER FOR QUITE SOME TIME AND I'VE NOW DECIDED TO SPEAK OUT ABOUT IT !!!



I'VE JUST HEARD MARK HUGHES SAY 'GOODNESS ME' BUT WE ALL KNOW DEEP DOWN INSIDE THAT'S NOT WHAT HE REALLY MEANT.



SO WOULD YOU BE IN FAVOUR OF GRADUALLY INTRODUCING THE VULGARITIES ???



I MEAN I HEAR 10 YEAR OLD GIRLS ON THE BUS USING THE 'F' WORD SO WHAT'S THE PROBLEM ???



I MEAN STANDARDS ARE GOING OUT THE WINDOW ON TV SO WHY NOT GIVE IT A TRIAL PERIOD ???



ANY ROAD HAVE A THINK ABOUT IT. DON'T RUSH AND THINK ABOUT IT CAREFULLY !!!