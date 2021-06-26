Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

THEY HAD A BEANO AS SOON AS HE TURNED BROWN !!!

« on: Today at 10:55:19 AM »

Posts: 16 754JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT