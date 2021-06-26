Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 26, 2021, 11:52:21 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ALL THE LADIES FELL FOR RUDOLPH VALENTINO  (Read 24 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 754


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:55:19 AM »
THEY HAD A BEANO AS SOON AS HE TURNED BROWN !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 754


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:39:05 AM »
HE RATTLED HIS MARACAS CLOSE TO ME

IN ABSOLUTELY NO TIME !!! I WAS TREMBLING AT THE KNEES !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 