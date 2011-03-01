Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 26, 2021, 11:52:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Viewing figures for GB News  (Read 234 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 378


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:05:17 PM »





Higher than I expected 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 621


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:16:19 PM »
They won't be watching him next week
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/media/gb-news-andrew-neil-break-b1872566.html
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 378


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:19:23 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 794


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:21:12 PM »
GAMMON.
AMMON
MMON
MON
ON
N.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 385


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:36:05 AM »
 monkey

Only Piers Morgan will get that channel to take off.......


It will cost them mind you to get him.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Teamboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 286



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:12:04 AM »
So you've set your heart on not liking the channel just like fmttn something a bit different than sky news BBC news or ITN I remember channel 5 starting people then saying what for now nobody says that
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 832



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:17:03 AM »
Quote from: Teamboro on Today at 09:12:04 AM
So you've set your heart on not liking the channel just like fmttn something a bit different than sky news BBC news or ITN I remember channel 5 starting people then saying what for now nobody says that

Channel 5 hit the mother lode of commissioning programs about people the lower working classes could look down upon
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 371


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:28:38 AM »
I think GBNews would be much better if they were allowed charge everyone in the county an annual fee to watch it...If they watched it or not.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 081


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:37:17 AM »
BBC just broadcasts the news?
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 371


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:24:59 AM »
Don't think so.

They receive enough of our hard-earned to execute their priorities on all sorts of output.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 081


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:29:54 AM »
Not sure what your point is then Dont pay your license fee if you feel so strongly.
Ive tried to watch the GB news, its amateurish and shit so I doubt Ill bother again.
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 371


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:35:29 AM »
The obvious irony being that if I didn't pay the Licence Fee I wouldn't be able to watch GBNews.

The even more obvious point being that if they had the resources available to the BBC maybe their output wouldn't be 'amateurish and shit'.

I don't think you'll be missed.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 378


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:41:20 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 10:28:38 AM
I think GBNews would be much better if they were allowed charge everyone in the county an annual fee to watch it...If they watched it or not.


So you agree its a bit shit, then? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 081


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:50:38 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on Today at 11:35:29 AM
The obvious irony being that if I didn't pay the Licence Fee I wouldn't be able to watch GBNews.

The even more obvious point being that if they had the resources available to the BBC maybe their output wouldn't be 'amateurish and shit'.

I don't think you'll be missed.

Yes you would. You take the chance of being caught.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 