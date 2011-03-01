Welcome,
June 26, 2021, 11:52:08 AM
Viewing figures for GB News
Author
Topic: Viewing figures for GB News (Read 234 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 378
Viewing figures for GB News
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:05:17 PM »
Higher than I expected
38red
Posts: 621
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:16:19 PM »
They won't be watching him
next week
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/media/gb-news-andrew-neil-break-b1872566.html
El Capitan
Posts: 45 378
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:23 PM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 794
Bugger.
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:12 PM »
GAMMON.
AMMON
MMON
MON
ON
N.
headset
Posts: 1 385
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:36:05 AM »
Only Piers Morgan will get that channel to take off.......
It will cost them
mind you to get him.....
Teamboro
Posts: 1 286
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:12:04 AM »
So you've set your heart on not liking the channel just like fmttn something a bit different than sky news BBC news or ITN I remember channel 5 starting people then saying what for now nobody says that
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 832
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:17:03 AM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 09:12:04 AM
So you've set your heart on not liking the channel just like fmttn something a bit different than sky news BBC news or ITN I remember channel 5 starting people then saying what for now nobody says that
Channel 5 hit the mother lode of commissioning programs about people the lower working classes could look down upon
Rutters
Posts: 371
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:28:38 AM »
I think GBNews would be much better if they were allowed charge everyone in the county an annual fee to watch it...If they watched it or not.
Robbso
Posts: 15 081
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:37:17 AM »
BBC just broadcasts the news?
Rutters
Posts: 371
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:24:59 AM »
Don't think so.
They receive enough of our hard-earned to execute their priorities on all sorts of output.
Robbso
Posts: 15 081
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:29:54 AM »
Not sure what your point is then
Dont pay your license fee if you feel so strongly.
Ive tried to watch the GB news, its amateurish and shit so I doubt Ill bother again.
Rutters
Posts: 371
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 11:35:29 AM »
The obvious irony being that if I didn't pay the Licence Fee I wouldn't be able to watch GBNews.
The even more obvious point being that if they had the resources available to the BBC maybe their output wouldn't be 'amateurish and shit'.
I don't think you'll be missed.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 378
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 11:41:20 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 10:28:38 AM
I think GBNews would be much better if they were allowed charge everyone in the county an annual fee to watch it...If they watched it or not.
So you agree its a bit shit, then?
Robbso
Posts: 15 081
Re: Viewing figures for GB News
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 11:50:38 AM »
Quote from: Rutters on
Today
at 11:35:29 AM
The obvious irony being that if I didn't pay the Licence Fee I wouldn't be able to watch GBNews.
The even more obvious point being that if they had the resources available to the BBC maybe their output wouldn't be 'amateurish and shit'.
I don't think you'll be missed.
Yes you would. You take the chance of being caught.
