June 25, 2021, 09:41:15 PM
Topic: Viewing figures for GB News
El Capitan
« on: Today at 09:05:17 PM »





Higher than I expected 
38red
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:16:19 PM »
They won't be watching him next week
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/media/gb-news-andrew-neil-break-b1872566.html
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:19:23 PM »
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:12 PM »
GAMMON.
AMMON
MMON
MON
ON
N.
