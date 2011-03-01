Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 26, 2021, 04:07:24 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Hancock finally toasted  (Read 431 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 762



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 AM »
Something fishy here, not that anyone can have sympathy with this tool.

Lobbyist tart (on the make) and a cabinet that want shot of a weasel.

Grizzly business is politics

I bet Handjobs wife has already cracked open the champers with her divorce lawyer

Shame for all the kids affected.
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 417


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 AM »
He may even weep real tears now.
Logged
CoB scum
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 086


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:51:14 PM »
Hes apologised so its ok :homer: Boris said so.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 483


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:41 AM »
And still..... we comply
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 386


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:53:11 AM »
A've u seen hes maulers all over her arse in this video... monkey

The dirty cunt will have a big fatty on...... she will have got the big fella later on that's for sure.... :like:


All posh bitches can't be trusted when it comes to cock..... :like:


If he is still in the job this time next week I will be amazed.......

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15397207/watch-matt-hancock-video-health-secretary-kissing-gina-coladangelo/

For the record i would slip her one! just not on camera for our lass to see.... monkey
« Last Edit: Today at 07:55:31 AM by headset » Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 832



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:48:03 AM »
Its another one of those where you just wonder why? She cant be attracted to him other than the power thing or for her own advancement. Its not possible that there could be any physical or intellectual/good time attraction, surely. She looks rather like she doesnt want him all over her at all, the awkward creep  :nige:

Also, if that is in his office, is the camera hidden and has been watching him forever, or is he so stupid that he doesnt know what the black dome with the flashing red light is? Its GOT to be hidden otherwise she would have stopped him doing anything.
If its hidden is it a Sun snout putting it there or is it government equipment

If its official and hidden then a) WTF! And b) who leaked it and why? Is the whole of that building covered?

All in all, he should have had a wank
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 086


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:58:11 AM »
Hes fucking hopeless!!
Thats what his boss reckons anyway. :gaz:
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 386


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:39:25 PM »
Give us your best Hancock quotes you've heard!?!?

I will start off with....


You couldn't see your granny.......... whilst I was licking fanny...  monkey tickled me that one...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 381


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:43:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:48:03 AM
Its another one of those where you just wonder why? She cant be attracted to him other than the power thing or for her own advancement. Its not possible that there could be any physical or intellectual/good time attraction, surely. She looks rather like she doesnt want him all over her at all, the awkward creep  :nige:

Also, if that is in his office, is the camera hidden and has been watching him forever, or is he so stupid that he doesnt know what the black dome with the flashing red light is? Its GOT to be hidden otherwise she would have stopped him doing anything.
If its hidden is it a Sun snout putting it there or is it government equipment

If its official and hidden then a) WTF! And b) who leaked it and why? Is the whole of that building covered?

All in all, he should have had a wank



Shes already married to a millionaire as well. Bizarre.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 086


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:47:27 PM »
Known each other years apparently, he gave her the job 15 grand a year for 20 odd days work. Video is doing the rounds now :gaz:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 