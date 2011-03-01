Wee_Willie

Hancock finally toasted « on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 AM » Something fishy here, not that anyone can have sympathy with this tool.



Lobbyist tart (on the make) and a cabinet that want shot of a weasel.



Grizzly business is politics



I bet Handjobs wife has already cracked open the champers with her divorce lawyer



Shame for all the kids affected.

Re: Hancock finally toasted « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 AM » He may even weep real tears now.

Re: Hancock finally toasted « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:53:11 AM »



The dirty cunt will have a big fatty on...... she will have got the big fella later on that's for sure....





All posh bitches can't be trusted when it comes to cock.....





If he is still in the job this time next week I will be amazed.......



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15397207/watch-matt-hancock-video-health-secretary-kissing-gina-coladangelo/



The dirty cunt will have a big fatty on...... she will have got the big fella later on that's for sure....

All posh bitches can't be trusted when it comes to cock.....

If he is still in the job this time next week I will be amazed.......

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15397207/watch-matt-hancock-video-health-secretary-kissing-gina-coladangelo/

For the record i would slip her one! just not on camera for our lass to see.... A've u seen hes maulers all over her arse in this video...

Re: Hancock finally toasted « Reply #5 on: Today at 09:48:03 AM »



Also, if that is in his office, is the camera hidden and has been watching him forever, or is he so stupid that he doesnt know what the black dome with the flashing red light is? Its GOT to be hidden otherwise she would have stopped him doing anything.

If its hidden is it a Sun snout putting it there or is it government equipment



If its official and hidden then a) WTF! And b) who leaked it and why? Is the whole of that building covered?



Its another one of those where you just wonder why? She cant be attracted to him other than the power thing or for her own advancement. Its not possible that there could be any physical or intellectual/good time attraction, surely. She looks rather like she doesnt want him all over her at all, the awkward creep

Also, if that is in his office, is the camera hidden and has been watching him forever, or is he so stupid that he doesnt know what the black dome with the flashing red light is? Its GOT to be hidden otherwise she would have stopped him doing anything.

If its hidden is it a Sun snout putting it there or is it government equipment

If its official and hidden then a) WTF! And b) who leaked it and why? Is the whole of that building covered?

All in all, he should have had a wank

Re: Hancock finally toasted « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:58:11 AM »

Hes fucking hopeless!!

Thats what his boss reckons anyway.

Re: Hancock finally toasted « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:39:25 PM »



I will start off with....





Give us your best Hancock quotes you've heard!?!?

I will start off with....

You couldn't see your granny.......... whilst I was licking fanny...

tickled me that one...

Re: Hancock finally toasted « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:43:33 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:48:03 AM



Also, if that is in his office, is the camera hidden and has been watching him forever, or is he so stupid that he doesnt know what the black dome with the flashing red light is? Its GOT to be hidden otherwise she would have stopped him doing anything.

If its hidden is it a Sun snout putting it there or is it government equipment



If its official and hidden then a) WTF! And b) who leaked it and why? Is the whole of that building covered?



All in all, he should have had a wank

Its another one of those where you just wonder why? She cant be attracted to him other than the power thing or for her own advancement. Its not possible that there could be any physical or intellectual/good time attraction, surely. She looks rather like she doesnt want him all over her at all, the awkward creepAlso, if that is in his office, is the camera hidden and has been watching him forever, or is he so stupid that he doesnt know what the black dome with the flashing red light is? Its GOT to be hidden otherwise she would have stopped him doing anything.If its hidden is it a Sun snout putting it there or is it government equipmentIf its official and hidden then a) WTF! And b) who leaked it and why? Is the whole of that building covered?All in all, he should have had a wank





Shes already married to a millionaire as well. Bizarre.