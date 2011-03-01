Its another one of those where you just wonder why? She cant be attracted to him other than the power thing or for her own advancement. Its not possible that there could be any physical or intellectual/good time attraction, surely. She looks rather like she doesnt want him all over her at all, the awkward creep
Also, if that is in his office, is the camera hidden and has been watching him forever, or is he so stupid that he doesnt know what the black dome with the flashing red light is? Its GOT to be hidden otherwise she would have stopped him doing anything.
If its hidden is it a Sun snout putting it there or is it government equipment
If its official and hidden then a) WTF! And b) who leaked it and why? Is the whole of that building covered?
All in all, he should have had a wank