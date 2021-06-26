Wee_Willie

Hancock finally toasted
Something fishy here, not that anyone can have sympathy with this tool.



Lobbyist tart (on the make) and a cabinet that want shot of a weasel.



Grizzly business is politics



I bet Handjobs wife has already cracked open the champers with her divorce lawyer



Shame for all the kids affected.