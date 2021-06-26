Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 26, 2021, 03:47:31 AM
Author Topic: Hancock finally toasted  (Read 285 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Yesterday at 10:45:19 AM »
Something fishy here, not that anyone can have sympathy with this tool.

Lobbyist tart (on the make) and a cabinet that want shot of a weasel.

Grizzly business is politics

I bet Handjobs wife has already cracked open the champers with her divorce lawyer

Shame for all the kids affected.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 AM »
He may even weep real tears now.
CoB scum
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:51:14 PM »
Hes apologised so its ok :homer: Boris said so.
Snoozy
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:30:41 AM »
And still..... we comply
