June 25, 2021, 06:58:50 PM
Hancock finally toasted
Author
Topic: Hancock finally toasted (Read 196 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 762
Hancock finally toasted
«
on:
Today
at 10:45:19 AM »
Something fishy here, not that anyone can have sympathy with this tool.
Lobbyist tart (on the make) and a cabinet that want shot of a weasel.
Grizzly business is politics
I bet Handjobs wife has already cracked open the champers with her divorce lawyer
Shame for all the kids affected.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 417
Not big and not clever
Re: Hancock finally toasted
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:57:35 AM »
He may even weep real tears now.
CoB scum
Robbso
Posts: 15 077
Re: Hancock finally toasted
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:51:14 PM »
Hes apologised so its ok
Boris said so.
