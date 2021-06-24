Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 751





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 751JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT NO FOOTY TODAY !!! « on: Today at 12:14:15 PM »



THIS IS THE PART I DON'T LIKE WHEN YOU START GETTING BIG GAPS IN THE FIXTURES.



THE BEGINNING'S THE BEST WHEN YOU GET SPOILT WITH LOTS OF GAMES !!! OR TOMORROWTHIS IS THE PART I DON'T LIKE WHEN YOU START GETTING BIG GAPS IN THE FIXTURES.THE BEGINNING'S THE BEST WHEN YOU GET SPOILT WITH LOTS OF GAMES !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats