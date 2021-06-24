Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NO FOOTY TODAY !!!  (Read 33 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Today at 12:14:15 PM »
OR TOMORROW  oleary

THIS IS THE PART I DON'T LIKE WHEN YOU START GETTING BIG GAPS IN THE FIXTURES.

THE BEGINNING'S THE BEST WHEN YOU GET SPOILT WITH LOTS OF GAMES !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
