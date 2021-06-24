Welcome,
June 24, 2021, 01:40:37 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NO FOOTY TODAY !!!
Author
Topic: NO FOOTY TODAY !!! (Read 33 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 749
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
NO FOOTY TODAY !!!
Today
12:14:15 PM
OR TOMORROW
THIS IS THE PART I DON'T LIKE WHEN YOU START GETTING BIG GAPS IN THE FIXTURES.
THE BEGINNING'S THE BEST WHEN YOU GET SPOILT WITH LOTS OF GAMES !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
