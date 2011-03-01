Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Foreign travel  (Read 390 times)
It doesn't much matter at the moment as there's only Lindisfarne and The Falklands will actually let us IN

If we allow fully vaxed people to come in it may encourage others to do the same for us. Just looked at Italy and their daily cases are 1,000 compared to our 11,000, so I aint sure it will work.

Thing is, it's all lies and statistics. The cases have shot up, but the public should have been told they would after the release of so many rules. Big thing is, the cases are mostly amongst non-vaxed (the young) people and hospital admissions are not flying as the vax mitigates the effects of the virus. Most hospital admissions with covid are now non-vaxed

Get us a vax card, like the Italians have  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Fuck right off, you fascist twat
Another one scared of a little needle😀
 :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Its only right that we who are willing to risk our lives to protect others should be given preferential treatment across the board.

What bravery, what compassion we have shown  :mido: :wc: :wc:
To paraphrase Basil Fawlty: I didn't vote Leave myself, but now we're out, I'm determined to make the best of it.

But what the fuck's the point of Brexit if we can't do what the fuck we want, when we want? I should be allowed to stagger into any fucking bar in Bongoland that I like, throw some pebbles and shiny stuff at the waiter and shout, "Ow, Pedro, get me a margafuckingrita now, you kraut cunt."
That may well be a different argument 
I get my second jab in a month then Ill be booking some flights somewhere sharpish  :bc:


Probs wait til September though, fuck going away during the school holidays  klins
Seriously, who'll let us in?
Fortnight in Basrah all inclusive (local spirits only)
I have an (extremely) short Black Sea cruise booked with RN Cruiseline plc
Why the fuck is Turkey on the red list ???

Fact is we have so many +ve cases because we are mad on testing and then publishing the figures.
 Just stop test so many people like every other country, fucking idiots.
To be fair, Ive not had a foreign holiday since 2004 so this doesnt really apply to me. Spend your money in this country post Brexit and support small businesses. Make Greta happy by not flying  BLM
We all should be  klins lost
Why??
Camper van on order
My shitty tin can in a field has been a god send  :homer:
