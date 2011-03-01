Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Foreign travel « on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 AM »



If we allow fully vaxed people to come in it may encourage others to do the same for us. Just looked at Italy and their daily cases are 1,000 compared to our 11,000, so I aint sure it will work.



Thing is, it's all lies and statistics. The cases have shot up, but the public should have been told they would after the release of so many rules. Big thing is, the cases are mostly amongst non-vaxed (the young) people and hospital admissions are not flying as the vax mitigates the effects of the virus. Most hospital admissions with covid are now non-vaxed



If we allow fully vaxed people to come in it may encourage others to do the same for us. Just looked at Italy and their daily cases are 1,000 compared to our 11,000, so I aint sure it will work.

Thing is, it's all lies and statistics. The cases have shot up, but the public should have been told they would after the release of so many rules. Big thing is, the cases are mostly amongst non-vaxed (the young) people and hospital admissions are not flying as the vax mitigates the effects of the virus. Most hospital admissions with covid are now non-vaxed

Get us a vax card, like the Italians have

Snoozy

Snoozy
Re: Foreign travel « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:13:31 AM » Fuck right off, you fascist twat

Robbso

Robbso
Re: Foreign travel « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:31:28 AM » Another one scared of a little needle😀

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Ollyboro
Re: Foreign travel « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:56:21 PM » To paraphrase Basil Fawlty: I didn't vote Leave myself, but now we're out, I'm determined to make the best of it.



But what the fuck's the point of Brexit if we can't do what the fuck we want, when we want? I should be allowed to stagger into any fucking bar in Bongoland that I like, throw some pebbles and shiny stuff at the waiter and shout, "Ow, Pedro, get me a margafuckingrita now, you kraut cunt."

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Foreign travel « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:07:15 PM »



But what the fuck's the point of Brexit if we can't do what the fuck we want, when we want? I should be allowed to stagger into any fucking bar in Bongoland that I like, throw some pebbles and shiny stuff at the waiter and shout, "Ow, Pedro, get me a margafuckingrita now, you kraut cunt."



That may well be a different argument

El Capitan

El Capitan
Re: Foreign travel « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:22:19 PM »





I get my second jab in a month then Ill be booking some flights somewhere sharpish

Probs wait til September though, fuck going away during the school holidays

El Capitan

El Capitan
Re: Foreign travel « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 02:31:20 PM » Fortnight in Basrah all inclusive (local spirits only)

kippers

kippers
Re: Foreign travel « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:02:59 PM » Why the fuck is Turkey on the red list ???



Fact is we have so many +ve cases because we are mad on testing and then publishing the figures.

Just stop test so many people like every other country, fucking idiots.