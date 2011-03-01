Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Foreign travel  (Read 82 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 09:55:54 AM »
It doesn't much matter at the moment as there's only Lindisfarne and The Falklands will actually let us IN

If we allow fully vaxed people to come in it may encourage others to do the same for us. Just looked at Italy and their daily cases are 1,000 compared to our 11,000, so I aint sure it will work.

Thing is, it's all lies and statistics. The cases have shot up, but the public should have been told they would after the release of so many rules. Big thing is, the cases are mostly amongst non-vaxed (the young) people and hospital admissions are not flying as the vax mitigates the effects of the virus. Most hospital admissions with covid are now non-vaxed

Get us a vax card, like the Italians have  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
Snoozy
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:13:31 AM »
Fuck right off, you fascist twat
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:31:28 AM »
Another one scared of a little needle😀
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:02:29 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 11:13:31 AM
Fuck right off, you fascist twat

 :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

 :nige: :nige: :nige: :nige:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:12:06 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 11:13:31 AM
Fuck right off, you fascist twat

Its only right that we who are willing to risk our lives to protect others should be given preferential treatment across the board.

What bravery, what compassion we have shown  :mido: :wc: :wc:
