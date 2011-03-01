Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

If we allow fully vaxed people to come in it may encourage others to do the same for us. Just looked at Italy and their daily cases are 1,000 compared to our 11,000, so I aint sure it will work.



Thing is, it's all lies and statistics. The cases have shot up, but the public should have been told they would after the release of so many rules. Big thing is, the cases are mostly amongst non-vaxed (the young) people and hospital admissions are not flying as the vax mitigates the effects of the virus. Most hospital admissions with covid are now non-vaxed



