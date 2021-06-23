Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NEVILLE !!!
Author
Topic: NEVILLE !!! (Read 818 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
NEVILLE !!!
«
on:
June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM »
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???
NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.
DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???
WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!
HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 435
Not big and not clever
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM »
Logged
CoB scum
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 209
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:23:22 PM »
Every time he gets on his high horse I'd just be saying one word, Valencia mate
He was shit with old man Hodgson as well so I'd be saying Iceland as well
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:40:59 PM »
AND SO YOU SHOULD . . . . AND SO YOU SHOULD !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:41:25 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Offline
Posts: 11 818
Bugger.
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:45:12 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???
NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.
DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???
WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!
HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!
I remember when you used to do stuff other than whine about people. Those times were simply super!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
June 24, 2021, 08:36:48 AM »
Shit job at Valencia...... good pundit though as is Keane and Souness
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
June 27, 2021, 04:21:51 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
June 27, 2021, 07:08:42 PM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/gnev_cunt?lang=en
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
July 07, 2021, 07:22:28 PM »
DIDN'T SING
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 285
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
July 08, 2021, 08:42:17 AM »
Hes a sfld too.
Logged
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 10 435
Not big and not clever
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
July 08, 2021, 08:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM
Man who has had beard since 1966 swears it's coming off on Monday morning come what may.
Logged
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 104
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
July 08, 2021, 09:25:18 AM »
Surprised me there TM,propper rant that like kidda,keep it up son,we'll make a man of thee yet......
Erm.....anyone else not gone to bed yet....🤔😎😋...hmmmmm,just me agen x😵
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
July 08, 2021, 11:39:34 PM »
realjornal, Malaga, Spain, 6 hours ago
Ian Wright went up in my estimation last night when they showed a clip of hideous Gary Neville not singing the National anthem at Euro 96, Ian Wright said- shocking-! When your country affords you lifelong protection and a multi million pound lifestyle because you badly kicked a ball around for an easy living , the least you can do is show some respect for your country. I always find its the labour supporting, working class, very poorly educated footballer's who don't sing the NA. Wayne Rooney was another one of them.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
July 09, 2021, 07:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 08, 2021, 11:39:34 PM
realjornal, Malaga, Spain, 6 hours ago
Ian Wright went up in my estimation last night when they showed a clip of hideous Gary Neville not singing the National anthem at Euro 96, Ian Wright said- shocking-! When your country affords you lifelong protection and a multi million pound lifestyle because you badly kicked a ball around for an easy living , the least you can do is show some respect for your country. I always find its the labour supporting, working class, very poorly educated footballer's who don't sing the NA. Wayne Rooney was another one of them.
WHEN IT COMES TO FOOTBALL HE SPEAKS SENSE AND WELL.....I AGREE WITH THE REST OF WHAT YOU SAY ITS A 'LABOUR' THING WHEN COMES TO THE NATIONAL ANTHAM..MOST OF THAT LOT OVER THE ROAD DONT LIKE IT.....INCLUDING MY MUCKA ADI-D
FUCK EM I SAY....GSTQ...RULE BRITTANIA!!
«
Last Edit: July 09, 2021, 09:09:28 AM by headset
»
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
July 09, 2021, 09:13:59 PM »
https://youtu.be/cLrlIFMSV-Y
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 1 620
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
July 10, 2021, 06:06:18 AM »
HE WILL HAVE BEEN UNDER ORDERS NOT TO SING BY THE MAN U LOT......
IT WAS AROUND THAT TIME THAT MAN U PLAYERS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS
ACTUALLY THOUGHT THEY WERE BIGGER THAN THE NATIONAL TEAM.....
FERGIE HAS GOOD AS HE WAS FOR MAN U PROPER CLIMBED INTO THEIR HEADS OVER ENGLAND....
«
Last Edit: July 10, 2021, 06:18:52 AM by headset
»
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
July 10, 2021, 10:01:48 AM »
CarperRay, Fife Manc, United Kingdom, 2 days ago
Neville ruined it for me last night - a joyous occasion and this headcase thinks he can bring politics into it - First time we have made a final in his lifetime and he thinks he'll get a political dig in - thick as mince - from a United fan
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
July 10, 2021, 10:22:53 AM »
kemmmali, The North, United Kingdom, 1 day ago
Always played with a snarl on his face and carries it over to his punditry and will do so when he inevitably gets delusions of grandeur and enters politics!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 863
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
July 10, 2021, 11:07:38 AM »
Good lad
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 10:24:09 PM »
f58tgv, Saltford, United Kingdom, 16 minutes ago
Gary Neville really should stop making an idiot of himself ! Tired of his rambling comments and whiny voice.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:29 PM »
Sir Cecil, San Francisco, United States, 1 hour ago
Neville knows his audience, like Trump knows his. I believe "rabble-rousers" is the term for such loudmouthed attention-seekers. They thrive on their appeal to lesser minds.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 10:28:43 PM »
Dunny69, Fleetwood, United Kingdom, 2 hours ago
Neville has started to believe his own press. Hes forcing his opinions into sport and gobbing off from the safty of the commentary box. I will not watch any football where i have to listen to his millionare socialism rants id rather put up with Lineker. Shut up Neville and get back in your box and stick with football.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 11:16:50 PM »
Jordangooner, London, United Kingdom, 2 hours ago
Gary Neville is full of opinions now getting into politics. Whilst everyone in football has their personal views. This guy is really using his position at Sky for his own agenda. It looks like Sky have gone completely woke, and spend all their time, lecturing the ordinary sports supporters! If Sky had a serious competitor on the UK and Ireland platform, I would immediately cancel my subscription and move to the new channel. They almost have a monopoly!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 11:19:03 PM »
chap with the wings, Brighton, United Kingdom, 3 hours ago
Bitter red in more ways than one. Another a'hole who thinks that to be against knee bending is a sign of hatred of other folk with a different skin colour. Prat.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 928
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:39 PM »
honestvic, Cambridge, United Kingdom, 5 hours ago
I get sick and tired of hearing Neville He really is a nasty bit of work and just wish Sky would get rid of him
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
