July 10, 2021, 01:34:28 PM
Author Topic: NEVILLE !!!  (Read 705 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM »
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???

NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.

DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???

WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!

HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 432


Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM »
 lost
Logged
T_Bone
Posts: 2 209


« Reply #2 on: June 23, 2021, 07:23:22 PM »
Every time he gets on his high horse I'd just be saying one word, Valencia mate  

He was shit with old man Hodgson as well so I'd be saying Iceland as well  sshhh
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: June 23, 2021, 07:40:59 PM »
AND SO YOU SHOULD . . . . AND SO YOU SHOULD !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: June 23, 2021, 07:41:25 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM
lost


 jc   charles
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 809


Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: June 23, 2021, 07:45:12 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???

NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.

DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???

WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!

HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!

I remember when you used to do stuff other than whine about people. Those times were simply super!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM »
headset
Posts: 1 564


« Reply #7 on: June 24, 2021, 08:36:48 AM »
Shit job at Valencia...... good pundit though as is Keane and Souness
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: June 27, 2021, 04:21:51 PM »
 oleary
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: June 27, 2021, 07:08:42 PM »
 mick

  https://mobile.twitter.com/gnev_cunt?lang=en   
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #10 on: July 07, 2021, 07:22:28 PM »
DIDN'T SING      oleary
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 278


« Reply #11 on: July 08, 2021, 08:42:17 AM »
Hes a sfld too.
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 432


Not big and not clever


« Reply #12 on: July 08, 2021, 08:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM


Man who has had beard since 1966 swears it's coming off on Monday morning come what may.
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 103


« Reply #13 on: July 08, 2021, 09:25:18 AM »
Surprised me there TM,propper rant that like kidda,keep it up son,we'll make a man of thee yet......

Erm.....anyone else not gone to bed yet....🤔😎😋...hmmmmm,just me agen x😵
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #14 on: July 08, 2021, 11:39:34 PM »
realjornal, Malaga, Spain, 6 hours ago

Ian Wright went up in my estimation last night when they showed a clip of hideous Gary Neville not singing the National anthem at Euro 96, Ian Wright said- shocking-! When your country affords you lifelong protection and a multi million pound lifestyle because you badly kicked a ball around for an easy living , the least you can do is show some respect for your country. I always find its the labour supporting, working class, very poorly educated footballer's who don't sing the NA. Wayne Rooney was another one of them.
headset
Posts: 1 564


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:17:55 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on July 08, 2021, 11:39:34 PM
realjornal, Malaga, Spain, 6 hours ago

Ian Wright went up in my estimation last night when they showed a clip of hideous Gary Neville not singing the National anthem at Euro 96, Ian Wright said- shocking-! When your country affords you lifelong protection and a multi million pound lifestyle because you badly kicked a ball around for an easy living , the least you can do is show some respect for your country. I always find its the labour supporting, working class, very poorly educated footballer's who don't sing the NA. Wayne Rooney was another one of them.

WHEN IT COMES TO FOOTBALL HE SPEAKS SENSE AND WELL.....I AGREE WITH THE REST OF WHAT YOU SAY ITS A 'LABOUR' THING WHEN COMES TO THE NATIONAL ANTHAM..MOST OF THAT LOT OVER THE ROAD DONT LIKE IT.....INCLUDING MY MUCKA ADI-D :wanker:

FUCK EM I SAY....GSTQ...RULE BRITTANIA!!  :ukfist:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:13:59 PM »
   https://youtu.be/cLrlIFMSV-Y 
headset
Posts: 1 564


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:06:18 AM »
HE WILL HAVE BEEN UNDER ORDERS NOT TO SING BY THE MAN U LOT......

IT WAS AROUND THAT TIME THAT MAN U PLAYERS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS

ACTUALLY THOUGHT THEY WERE BIGGER THAN THE NATIONAL TEAM.....

FERGIE HAS GOOD AS HE WAS FOR MAN U PROPER CLIMBED INTO THEIR HEADS OVER ENGLAND....
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:01:48 AM »
CarperRay, Fife Manc, United Kingdom, 2 days ago

Neville ruined it for me last night - a joyous occasion and this headcase thinks he can bring politics into it - First time we have made a final in his lifetime and he thinks he'll get a political dig in - thick as mince - from a United fan
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 881


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:22:53 AM »
kemmmali, The North, United Kingdom, 1 day ago

Always played with a snarl on his face and carries it over to his punditry and will do so when he inevitably gets delusions of grandeur and enters politics!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 861



« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:07:38 AM »
Good lad
