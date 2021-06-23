Welcome,
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
NEVILLE !!!
Author
Topic: NEVILLE !!! (Read 521 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
NEVILLE !!!
«
on:
June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM »
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???
NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.
DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???
WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!
HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM »
CoB scum
T_Bone
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:23:22 PM »
Every time he gets on his high horse I'd just be saying one word, Valencia mate
He was shit with old man Hodgson as well so I'd be saying Iceland as well
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:40:59 PM »
AND SO YOU SHOULD . . . . AND SO YOU SHOULD !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:41:25 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:45:12 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???
NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.
DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???
WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!
HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!
I remember when you used to do stuff other than whine about people. Those times were simply super!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM »
headset
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
June 24, 2021, 08:36:48 AM »
Shit job at Valencia...... good pundit though as is Keane and Souness
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
June 27, 2021, 04:21:51 PM »
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
June 27, 2021, 07:08:42 PM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/gnev_cunt?lang=en
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
July 07, 2021, 07:22:28 PM »
DIDN'T SING
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:17 AM »
Hes a sfld too.
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM
Man who has had beard since 1966 swears it's coming off on Monday morning come what may.
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:25:18 AM »
Surprised me there TM,propper rant that like kidda,keep it up son,we'll make a man of thee yet......
Erm.....anyone else not gone to bed yet....🤔😎😋...hmmmmm,just me agen x😵
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: NEVILLE !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 11:39:34 PM »
realjornal, Malaga, Spain, 6 hours ago
Ian Wright went up in my estimation last night when they showed a clip of hideous Gary Neville not singing the National anthem at Euro 96, Ian Wright said- shocking-! When your country affords you lifelong protection and a multi million pound lifestyle because you badly kicked a ball around for an easy living , the least you can do is show some respect for your country. I always find its the labour supporting, working class, very poorly educated footballer's who don't sing the NA. Wayne Rooney was another one of them.
