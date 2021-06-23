Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: NEVILLE !!!  (Read 521 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM »
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???

NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.

DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???

WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!

HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 429


Not big and not clever


« Reply #1 on: June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM »
 lost
CoB scum
T_Bone
Posts: 2 209


« Reply #2 on: June 23, 2021, 07:23:22 PM »
Every time he gets on his high horse I'd just be saying one word, Valencia mate  

He was shit with old man Hodgson as well so I'd be saying Iceland as well  sshhh
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #3 on: June 23, 2021, 07:40:59 PM »
AND SO YOU SHOULD . . . . AND SO YOU SHOULD !!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: June 23, 2021, 07:41:25 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM
lost


 jc   charles
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 808


Bugger.


« Reply #5 on: June 23, 2021, 07:45:12 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM
HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???

NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.

DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???

WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!

HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!

I remember when you used to do stuff other than whine about people. Those times were simply super!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM »
headset
Posts: 1 541


« Reply #7 on: June 24, 2021, 08:36:48 AM »
Shit job at Valencia...... good pundit though as is Keane and Souness
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: June 27, 2021, 04:21:51 PM »
 oleary
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: June 27, 2021, 07:08:42 PM »
 mick

  https://mobile.twitter.com/gnev_cunt?lang=en   
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #10 on: July 07, 2021, 07:22:28 PM »
DIDN'T SING      oleary
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 273


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:42:17 AM »
Hes a sfld too.
Tory Cunt
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 10 429


Not big and not clever


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:58:55 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM


Man who has had beard since 1966 swears it's coming off on Monday morning come what may.
CoB scum
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 103


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:25:18 AM »
Surprised me there TM,propper rant that like kidda,keep it up son,we'll make a man of thee yet......

Erm.....anyone else not gone to bed yet....🤔😎😋...hmmmmm,just me agen x😵
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 865


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:39:34 PM »
realjornal, Malaga, Spain, 6 hours ago

Ian Wright went up in my estimation last night when they showed a clip of hideous Gary Neville not singing the National anthem at Euro 96, Ian Wright said- shocking-! When your country affords you lifelong protection and a multi million pound lifestyle because you badly kicked a ball around for an easy living , the least you can do is show some respect for your country. I always find its the labour supporting, working class, very poorly educated footballer's who don't sing the NA. Wayne Rooney was another one of them.
