JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 768JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT NEVILLE !!! « on: June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM » HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???



NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.



DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???



WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!



Logged

« Reply #1 on: June 23, 2021, 07:21:18 PM »



Logged

« Reply #2 on: June 23, 2021, 07:23:22 PM »



Every time he gets on his high horse I'd just be saying one word, Valencia mate. He was shit with old man Hodgson as well so I'd be saying Iceland as well Logged

« Reply #3 on: June 23, 2021, 07:40:59 PM » AND SO YOU SHOULD . . . . AND SO YOU SHOULD !!! Logged

« Reply #5 on: June 23, 2021, 07:45:12 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 07:09:26 PM HOW DOES HE HAVE THE NECK TO APPEAR ON THE PANEL ???



NOBODY LIKES HIM DO THEY ?? TRYING TO STIR THE SHIT WITH THE OLD TRAFFORD CARRY ON . TRYING TO PLAY THE HERO.



DID HE WANT TO BE IMMORTALISED ???



WELL TOUGH HE HASN'T !!!



HE'S GOT A LOT TO ANSWER FOR REGARDING THAT !!!



I remember when you used to do stuff other than whine about people. Those times were simply super! Logged

« Reply #6 on: June 23, 2021, 08:21:06 PM » Logged

« Reply #7 on: June 24, 2021, 08:36:48 AM » Shit job at Valencia...... good pundit though as is Keane and Souness Logged

« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:21:51 PM » Logged