June 27, 2021, 05:30:29 PM
ALUKO !!!
Topic: ALUKO !!! (Read 179 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
ALUKO !!!
«
on:
June 23, 2021, 06:59:23 PM »
WHAT THE GOT HER ON FOR ???
SHE'S NOT VERY NICE ISN'T SHE ???
DOESN'T SHE HAVE A CHIP ON HER SHOULDER ???
DIDN'T SHE GET A BIG CASH PAYOUT ??? EH . . .
EH ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Re: ALUKO !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:25:35 PM »
tevez
Offline
Posts: 242
Re: ALUKO !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:41:23 PM »
