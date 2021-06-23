Welcome,
June 27, 2021, 10:18:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
Author
Topic: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!! (Read 309 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
on:
June 23, 2021, 06:37:51 PM »
«
Last Edit: June 23, 2021, 08:02:13 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 210
Re: MATTAFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:30:46 PM »
What's his obsession praising the refs
A player could literally kill another player, not get sent off and dixon would still say good decision
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTAFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:39:01 PM »
WHAT'S THEIR OBSESSION WITH PLAYERS' BODIES ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTAFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 23, 2021, 07:57:15 PM »
https://twitter.com/ajnmann/status/908092509477326848?s=20
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 23, 2021, 08:04:41 PM »
https://forums.digitalspy.com/discussion/2310641/football-commentators-thread-part-20/p903#Comment_99088193
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 291
Infant Herpes
Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 23, 2021, 08:26:54 PM »
Dixon's commitment to that hair"style" is fucking life affirming. The fall of the Berlin wall and communism, the Gulf wars, the death of Diana, the rise of the internet, the twin towers, Afghanistan, Dog Borstal getting cancelled on BBC3..... Dixon's hair has spanned the lot. Anybody prepared to hang on to that deserves a round of applause, followed by a fucking kicking.
Logged
I know where you live
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 23, 2021, 08:31:17 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
June 23, 2021, 10:51:35 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:11:12 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 383
Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:28:11 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 23, 2021, 10:51:35 PM
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 770
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: MATTERFACE AND DIXON !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:56:43 PM »
https://twitter.com/TomptinRP/status/1409235199343398915?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
